Burros practice in full gear ahead of intersquad scrimmage

The Burroughs cross country runners gathered on Wednesday morning on their home course at Cerro Coso Community College for the final run of the summer. The final run was a time trial for the Burros and Lady Burros, as the results would help Burros Head Coach Ephraim Washburn and Lady Burros Head Coach Laura Ortiz see and the runners see the improvements they have made. Going into the time trial, the coaches had specific goals for the boys and girls, they wanted six girls to finish under 11 minutes and four of them to finish under 10 minutes; they wanted 12 runners to finish under nine minutes and three to finish in under eight minutes. For the most part, the Burroughs runners completed the task and even set new personal records and broke previous records. Both head coaches spoke on their thoughts of the final time trial.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO