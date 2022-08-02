Burros practice in full gear ahead of intersquad scrimmage

Read on www.ridgecrestca.com
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs cross country ends summer on a high note
The Burroughs cross country runners gathered on Wednesday morning on their home course at Cerro Coso Community College for the final run of the summer. The final run was a time trial for the Burros and Lady Burros, as the results would help Burros Head Coach Ephraim Washburn and Lady Burros Head Coach Laura Ortiz see and the runners see the improvements they have made. Going into the time trial, the coaches had specific goals for the boys and girls, they wanted six girls to finish under 11 minutes and four of them to finish under 10 minutes; they wanted 12 runners to finish under nine minutes and three to finish in under eight minutes. For the most part, the Burroughs runners completed the task and even set new personal records and broke previous records. Both head coaches spoke on their thoughts of the final time trial.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Bruce Bernhardi
Coach Bruce Bernhardi passed away on July 30, 2022, at Riverside Community Hospital. Bruce was born in Los Angeles on August 5, 1938 to John and Margaret Bernhardi and raised in Trona. A 1955 graduate of Trona High School, Bruce demonstrated his athletic versatility by playing quarterback, defensive back and defensive and offensive end. He also excelled at basketball and track.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Bruce Bernhardi: A Lifetime of Inspiration and Lasting Legacy
Not too long ago, Bruce and I were at Ewings in Kernville sipping beer and watching rafts float down the Kern River. As always, the conversation migrated to football. I was frustrated that UCLA was still struggling. Bruce smiled and said, “Coaching isn’t just about winning. It’s great when you win. Equally important to great coaches is providing their athletes with the skills and character to help them succeed when their playing days are finished.”
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
REALMS hosts back-to-school night
Families flocked to the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music, and Science (REALMS) school Thursday night for an evening of fun, good food, ice cream and socializing in the annual back-to-school dinner and ice cream social. "We are really excited to start another year here at REALMS. We have some...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Race Communications gives away 700 free backpacks
Last Saturday, Freedom Park was filled with parents and their children who waited patiently in the afternoon sun for free backpacks and back-to-school supplies courtesy of Race Communications. In addition to the 700 backpacks which were distributed by Race employees, children received extra pencils, frisbees and miniature footballs. Samantha Cook,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Rotary Club recognizes Mary Stage
David Saint-Amand of the Rotary Club of China Lake awards Ridgecrest Animal Shelter Supervisor Mary Stage with the 2022 Vocational Excellence Award Aug. 3, 2022. The award recognizes community members who exemplify the Rotary motto of "Service above Self" in their vocations. Saint-Amand said Stage was being honored for "her decades of devotion to the welfare of those souls entrusted to her care."
