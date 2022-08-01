Beshear seeks FEMA declarations for more Kentucky counties hit by flooding

Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Related
thecentersquare.com
Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding
(The Center Square) – A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said....
thecentersquare.com
Ohio lawmakers want to create tax breaks for energy development
(The Center Square) – Saying communities in Ohio have been denied economic development and job growth opportunities because of energy issues, two Ohio lawmakers announced legislation Friday that would provide taxpayer incentives to grow energy infrastructure in the state. Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, and Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, called areas...
thecentersquare.com
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois' biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
thecentersquare.com
Audit report: Police pension error means a $75,000 repayment to Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – City pension rules and details can make for dull reading, but a recent auditor general’s report shows the costs of a mistake. A compliance audit of the Waynesburg Borough Police Pension Plan form, in southwest Pennsylvania, that covered 2017-21 noted that an error led to a $75,000 overpayment, which must be repaid to the state with interest.
thecentersquare.com
Iowan asks residents to confirm broadband service speeds this month
(The Center Square) – The state of Iowa invites Iowans to report whether the state’s account of broadband availability matches the service at their homes and businesses. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer announced the new broadband map’s release Tuesday.
thecentersquare.com
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Colorado recount produces no change in Republican primary races
(The Center Square) – Recounts in two Republican primary races produced no change in results, the Colorado secretary of state announced on Thursday. The office conducted recounts for the Republican secretary of state primary and state Senate District 9 in El Paso County, confirming that Pam Anderson and Paul Lundeen won their races, respectively.
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana crews install signs to warn of speeding crackdown on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers are installing new signs on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in the first phase of a three-phase process to crack down on speeding. The work follows increased fines that took effect August 1 as part of a series of...
thecentersquare.com
Survey: Iowa shoppers’ top food production concern is government regulations that raise food costs
(The Center Square) – Eight in 10 Iowa shoppers say they are concerned about government regulation that increases food costs, Iowa Farm Bureau found in survey results it released this week. That’s up from 62% last year, the farm organization reported. While last year’s survey found grocery shoppers ranked...
thecentersquare.com
Leaders grieve Walorski’s death; Indiana sheriff releases new details on crash
(The Center Square) – State and federal leaders from both parties have expressed grief over the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana’s second congressional district, while the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department released a correction on details of the crash that resulted in the death of the 58-year-old lawmaker and three others Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia colleges, universities eager to establish K-12 lab schools
(The Center Square) – Higher education institutions from across Virginia have begun the initial planning stages to establish K-12 lab schools as they await guidance from the Virginia Department of Education. More than 30 schools have expressed interest in creating lab schools, which would be public schools run by...
thecentersquare.com
Connecticut adds hotline, website in response to abortion ruling
(The Center Square) – A new online resource is available for people needing abortion information in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade the state has responded with a website providing reproductive rights information, along with a toll-free hotline, for individuals seeking abortion-related resources in Connecticut.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan library faces closure after voters reject millage over LGBTQ literature
(The Center Square) – Patmos Library in Michigan's Jamestown Township may face closure next year after voters rejected a millage renewal on Tuesday in protest of some graphic LGTBQ content in the library’s collection. Voters defeated the millage by 62% to 37%, or 763 votes. Bridge Michigan reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
thecentersquare.com
Quick hits: Illinois news in brief for Aug. 5, 2022
Illinois State Police head to Georgia for training. Over a period of six months, the Illinois State Police will be deploying officers to the country of Georgia. At the request of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotic and Law Enforcement Affairs, ISP will be providing basic interviewing and interrogation, traffic accident investigation, and crime scene management training to Georgian police officers. Along with ISP instructing abroad, two Georgian Police Academy instructors will attend an upcoming recruit training class at the Illinois State Police Academy.
thecentersquare.com
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
thecentersquare.com
Parents' spending expected to increase as Ohio’s sales tax holiday nears
(The Center Square) – Add going back to school in Ohio to the growing list of rising costs for parents as the state readies for its annual sales tax holiday that begins Friday. The holiday comes as inflation reached its highest levels in more than 40 years and as...
Comments / 0