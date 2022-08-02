Mustang Discovery Ride Team visits Colorado for “Meet The Mustangs”

Read on krdo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTIDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitalsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
KRDO
Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
Fast-growing, healthy-eating chain plans 2 new locations in Colorado Springs
A fast-growing healthy eating restaurant chain is going green in Colorado Springs. Green District of Louisville, Ky., which specializes in salads, wraps, bowls and made-from-scratch dressings and sauces, has targeted an Aug. 23 opening at the Briargate Crossing shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway on the city's far northeast side, said co-founder and chief development officer Chris Furlow.
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
denverite.com
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
Climber dies in fall, 2nd rescued near 14ers in southern Colorado
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died in a fall and another was rescued after they got off-route near the Crestone Traverse on Wednesday in southern Colorado, according to Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR). Rescue crews brought back the two Denver-area climbers who were at about 13,800 feet...
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Lady A postpones performance at Colorado State Fair & North American tour
PUEBLO, Colo. — Country music trio Lady A has announced a postponement of their North American tour which includes their performance at the 150th Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The performance, originally scheduled for September 2, 2022, will be postponed until the following year. The rescheduled date is September 1, 2023. In a social media post, the […]
KRDO
UCCS closes campus due to ‘unsubstantiated threat’ to several Colorado community colleges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus closed Friday afternoon due to a reported threat to a Denver college campus. According to the UCCS Police, the closure was due to an "abundance of caution" due to an "unsubstantiated threat" in Denver. This was reported at...
KKTV
Gas prices dropping below $4 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are finally dipping below $4 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo!. The number 3 has been a welcome sight for drivers, who have begun seeing it pop up at more and more gas stations in both cities. 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge found $3.99...
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
July was both incredibly hot and rainy in Colorado
Colorado Springs ranked within the top 10 rainiest and hottest Julys on record for the city. Many other cities in Colorado saw similar conditions.
KRDO
New litter control effort considered in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council will vote Tuesday on implementing a new litter control effort requested by Mayor John Suthers earlier this year and created by public works director Travis Easton. The effort is called Keep it Clean COS and calls for allocating $2.7 million in budget...
KRDO
Colorado Springs police responded to a vehicle vs building collision
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Colorado Springs police (CSPD) officers responded to a vehicle that crashed into a building in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. According to CSPD, an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal for the brake and accelerated into a...
FOX21News.com
Dog Days of Summer coming to Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Dog Days of Summer is an interactive family pet event for kids. Bob “The Mutt Master” Warren wanted an event that would get kids out of their rooms and outside into the fresh air. He worked with Pet Expos for over four decades, he wanted something more interactive, something that would get people to come back on Sunday after going to the event on Saturday.
Car smashes into Springs dentist office
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
KKTV
Crash closes Cheyenne Boulevard in Colorado Springs for a short time Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person had to be extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Colorado Springs. First responders were called to the crash site at Cheyenne Boulevard and Arbor Way south of downtown Colorado Springs at about 12:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Cheyenne Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time.
KRDO
Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
KKTV
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
