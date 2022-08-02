ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Mustang Discovery Ride Team visits Colorado for “Meet The Mustangs”

By KRDO News
KRDO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krdo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fast-growing, healthy-eating chain plans 2 new locations in Colorado Springs

A fast-growing healthy eating restaurant chain is going green in Colorado Springs. Green District of Louisville, Ky., which specializes in salads, wraps, bowls and made-from-scratch dressings and sauces, has targeted an Aug. 23 opening at the Briargate Crossing shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway on the city's far northeast side, said co-founder and chief development officer Chris Furlow.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Delaware State
Castle Rock, CO
Cars
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
City
Castle Rock, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
csbj.com

Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek

Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Lady A postpones performance at Colorado State Fair & North American tour

PUEBLO, Colo. — Country music trio Lady A has announced a postponement of their North American tour which includes their performance at the 150th Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The performance, originally scheduled for September 2, 2022, will be postponed until the following year. The rescheduled date is September 1, 2023.  In a social media post, the […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Point Reyes#Wild Horses#Vehicles#The Mustang Ranch#Mustang Sanctuary#American
KKTV

Gas prices dropping below $4 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are finally dipping below $4 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo!. The number 3 has been a welcome sight for drivers, who have begun seeing it pop up at more and more gas stations in both cities. 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge found $3.99...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO

New litter control effort considered in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council will vote Tuesday on implementing a new litter control effort requested by Mayor John Suthers earlier this year and created by public works director Travis Easton. The effort is called Keep it Clean COS and calls for allocating $2.7 million in budget...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Dog Days of Summer coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dog Days of Summer is an interactive family pet event for kids. Bob “The Mutt Master” Warren wanted an event that would get kids out of their rooms and outside into the fresh air. He worked with Pet Expos for over four decades, he wanted something more interactive, something that would get people to come back on Sunday after going to the event on Saturday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car smashes into Springs dentist office

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash closes Cheyenne Boulevard in Colorado Springs for a short time Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person had to be extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Colorado Springs. First responders were called to the crash site at Cheyenne Boulevard and Arbor Way south of downtown Colorado Springs at about 12:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Cheyenne Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy