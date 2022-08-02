ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's new card game is scrapping its unpopular monetization scheme

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTx3P_0h2PFwKl00

Marvel Snap studio Second Dinner says it will refund all gold spent by players during the game's contentious Nexus Events, and will also give the Jane Foster base card to all players, regardless of whether or not they participated in Nexus Events.  The announcement comes a week after the removal of Nexus Events, which were heavily criticized by players for over-aggressive monetization and misrepresenting the likelihood of higher tier rewards dropping. The game is currently in closed beta on Android devices, but will be coming to PC down the line.

Second Dinner, co-founded in 2018 by former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode, introduced Nexus Events to the new Marvel CCG in July, and they did not go over well with players. The problem, as we explained here , is that the best rewards, including that Jane Foster card, had a very low drop rate, meaning players could end up spending hundreds of dollars to acquire them, while the common rewards weren't cards at all—just in-game currency and resources that can be used to upgrade your existing cards.

It didn't help that the marketing materials promoting the events did, if we're being charitable, a poor job of describing the actual rewards.

"My biggest gripe is that a 'nexus event' is not an event at all," redditor EmeraldWeapon56 wrote. "You don't participate in this event, just dump your wallet into it."

The situation seemed especially egregious in light of Second Dinner's promise earlier this year that players "can get every card in the game over time, without paying anything ." Obviously games need to make money, but if you promise that everyone can get every card, and then two months later restrict a powerful card to people who are willing to pay for it, you probably shouldn't be surprised when your players get mad.

After admitting a couple weeks ago that the studio "missed the mark" with Nexus events, Second Dinner is now ditching them completely.

"With Marvel Snap's next patch, any gold you've spent on Nexus Events will be returned," the studio tweeted. "Additionally, we will grant the Jane Foster base card to ALL players regardless of [whether] you participated in Nexus Events. For new accounts created after this patch, Jane Foster can be unlocked in Pool 3.

"Thank you for your feedback and sticking with us as we continue to improve the game. We have big dreams for the future of Marvel Snap—we want to build a game that's here to stay and players love! To do that, we're exploring fair and fun ways to add new cards to the game. As we test new monetization features, we'll strive to provide value and create a player-friendly experience. We don't have all the details quite yet, but we'll be hard at work until we do."

See more

It's undoubtedly tough to find a monetization formula that keeps everyone happy, especially when you've all but promised that having to pay for anything will be entirely optional. It makes me think of Unity CEO John Riccitiello, who said in July that developers who don't seriously consider their payment models early in the development process risk tanking what might otherwise be a successful game.

He also said developers who fail to do so are " fucking idiots " which of course overshadowed everything else and led to multiple apologies , but I think the underlying point was correct: If you want to make money you'd better think about how you're going to do it, because consumer hostility toward heavy-handed monetization means no free passes anymore.

The next Marvel Snap patch is expected to roll out later today. The game is currently in closed beta testing on Android and iOS mobile devices, but is not yet available in the North America—you can sign up to be notified when it is at marvelsnap.com . It's also coming to PC, but a launch date for that hasn't yet been announced.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty

Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tactics Ogre Reborn Officially Revealed By Square Enix, Coming November 11

After the PlayStation Network beat Square Enix to the punch last month, Square Enix has officially unveiled Tactics Ogre Reborn, an updated version of the classic turn-based strategy RPG, for release later this year. Tactics Ogre Reborn is based on 2011's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together on the PSP,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'

Barren landscapes form a solemn backdrop here to the Midjourney (opens in new tab) AI's prediction of what the "last selfie ever taken" will look like. The scenes are bestrewn with untamed fires, and thick, dark smoke permeates the air. Whether that's wood smoke, industrial pollution, or outright nuclear winter is unclear, but the sinewy figures capturing the moment seem to plead, "help us."
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Mobile Game#Monetization#Android#Video Game#Nexus Events#Second Dinner
PC Gamer

Zenless Zone Zero's first beta shows off its roguelike city

It's finally time to see what the Genshin Impact successor is all about. Hoyoverse's free-to-play action follow up to Genshin Impact is a game whose combat looks nearly identical but is set in a vastly different structure and world. Zenless Zone Zero (opens in new tab) is an anime action game where you collect characters (presumably with gacha systems to be revealed at a later date), but instead of an open world game, it's a room-based roguelike.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Gets Big Preorder Discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is swinging onto PC next month, but today you can snag a discounted preorder ahead of its August 12 launch. Fanatical is offering the Steam version of Spider-Man Remastered for just $51, down from $60, with promo code FANATICAL15. This is the only deal we've seen for the upcoming PC port so far, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Steam finally adds support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers

Good news for anyone who wants to use Nintendo Joy-Con controllers on their PC: The devices are now officially supported by Steam (opens in new tab). Joy-Cons have actually been functional on PCs for years now: French site Nintendo Actu (opens in new tab) first figured out how to make them work back in 2017. But that was a limited implementation, with only one of the two controllers usable at a time in singleplayer games. The official Steam support is much more robust, however, making them usable "both individually as a mini-gamepad and combined into pairs," and—according to user comments—with remappable buttons.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Android Devices
dotesports.com

Assassin’s Creed coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds and NEW STATE Mobile

The world of Assassin’s Creed is coming to PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and NEW STATE Mobile in August in this multi-game collaboration announced today between KRAFTON Inc. and Ubisoft. Players will have the chance to receive Assassin’s Creed-themed in-game items and participate in a series of exclusive events to win Assassin’s...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks

Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass family plan is real and will save you money

Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox Game Pass tier that will allow families and groups to subscribe at a hefty discount. An Xbox Game Pass family plan has been rumored for several months, with Microsoft finally confirming the news in a test launch. Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland will be the first to try it out. It allows up to five people to share the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, provided they live in the same country.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

One of the best roguelikes ever is getting a 3D remake with a rewind function

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind looks to breathe new life into the brilliant original. Desktop Dungeons (opens in new tab) originally came out in 2011, and was a game I instantly fell in love with. And not in some genteel, courtly manner either: our passionate dungeon-crawling sessions would stretch long into the wee hours, as I suffered little deaths innumerable and grasped modifiers untold.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

Ultiverse Leverages Unreal Engine 5 for Next Generation of Metaverse Games

Ultiverse, a cutting-edge Metaverse project, implements the best technical and design concepts of Web2 gaming in novel on-chain ecosystems. Ultiverse integrates Unreal Engine 5 into Web3 games, here’s how. Amid the Crypto Winter that has affected all cryptocurrency markets, sustainable projects that introduce valuable Web3 concepts are continuing their...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 returns in new Arcade1Up cabinet revealed at Evo 2022

After what feels like years of community outcry, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is finally coming back in a new form. Arcade cabinet developer Arcade1Up has announced a new product featuring eight classic Marvel-centric fighting games. The cabinet, which will open pre-orders on Sept. 8 in both Canada and the U.S.,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series X and S Will Soon Boot Up Faster - IGN Daily Fix

In today’s Daily Fix, we have news of a future update coming soon that will make the Xbox Series X/S boot up in a mere few seconds. The long-awaited Halo infinite co-op campaign will not have online multiplayer matchmaking support and is still scheduled to release in August this year.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hard West 2 - 9 Minutes of Exclusive Developer-Led Gameplay

Check out nine minutes of exclusive Hard West 2 gameplay. Join Hard West 2's executive producer Randy Greenback as he walks us through the 'A Plague Upon This Land' mission, which appears later into the game's campaign. See how the Bravado system, combat, special skills, and more work in the new tactical turn-based strategy game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire Survivors adds a bunch of OP cheat codes for the lulz

The wonderfully OTT bullet hell extravaganza that is Vampire Survivors has received another free update and, as has been the case since its early access release, solo developer Poncle continues to over-deliver. I spoke to him back in March about the game's unexpected (but richly deserved) success, and one of the most refreshing things was his attitude towards game balance:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

MultiVersus Developer Working on "Big Overhaul" of Key System

Ever since the free-to-play platform brawler MultiVersus launched into Open Beta at the end of July, Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh has been responding to questions and comments about what's coming down the pipeline for the title from tweaks and changes to teasing new characters and more. Late last night, Huynh confirmed that the developer is "working on a big overhaul" for a key system.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy