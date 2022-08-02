Human Resources shares designated university holidays for 2022-23

An apartment complex in Fort Collins that serves mostly Colorado State University students is leaving them high and dry for the second year in a row. The Coloradoan reports Union on Plum has canceled lease agreements for the upcoming school year once again. The management company cited building issues and required construction. Union on Plum says more than 150 lease holders were given the option to cancel with no penalty and they can relocate to one of the four other properties owned by FOCO Living. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO