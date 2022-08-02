Human Resources shares designated university holidays for 2022-23

Read on source.colostate.edu
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Catholic elderly care facility in Denver to close
Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.
Colorado State University
AgNext and Elanco announce strategic alliance to advance livestock sustainability
AgNext at Colorado State University and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated have announced a strategic alliance as part of a continued commitment to pioneer sustainability solutions for animal agriculture, transforming the next frontier of opportunity in livestock sustainability. As part of a strategic alliance, Elanco’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Sara Place, will...
boulderreportinglab.org
Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?
Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
Colorado State University
CSU adds session on mental health to precede DARPA Forward conference
Every day, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide in the U.S. This staggering figure is reflective of a “silent pandemic” where those who have served in the military are 15 times more likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, and five times more likely to experience depression.
Loveland shooting victim was leader in Colorado Youth Congress, working toward more mental health support in schools
LOVELAND, Colo. — Two years ago, Meadow Sinner joined the Colorado Youth Congress, a group dedicated to empowering young people across the state to focus on issues like mental health and racial justice in school systems. When she joined, the meetings were on Zoom, but the CYC founder and...
Fort Collins Connexion Named 4th Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Nation
Fort Collins Connexion, Fort Collins’ own municipality-owned internet service provider was recognized as the 4th fastest internet service provider (ISP) in the nation in a recent article by PCMag.com. Since breaking ground in November 2018, [...] This post Fort Collins Connexion Named 4th Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Nation previously appeared on North Forty News.
These Denver-area school districts have the highest average pay
Non-charter teachers in affluent areas have much better chances of their salaries keeping up, according to records from the Colorado Department of Education.
1310kfka.com
Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases
An apartment complex in Fort Collins that serves mostly Colorado State University students is leaving them high and dry for the second year in a row. The Coloradoan reports Union on Plum has canceled lease agreements for the upcoming school year once again. The management company cited building issues and required construction. Union on Plum says more than 150 lease holders were given the option to cancel with no penalty and they can relocate to one of the four other properties owned by FOCO Living. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
jeffco.us
JSX Kicks Off Charter Service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport
On Aug. 4, JSX kicked off its charter jet service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) in Broomfield. They will offer publicly available nonstop flights on 30-seat jets from RMMA to Burbank, CA and Dallas, TX. JSX will operate approximately eight additional daily operations at RMMA with hop-on jet service that allows customers to enjoy a seamless travel experience without the crowds, lines and hassles associated with congested airport terminals.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
lyonsrecorder.org
History: Black Bear Inn, 35 years of 4-star food
The Black Bear Inn was Lyons one and only award-winning, fine dining restaurant, known for its European menu. Today people know the building and the tall “bear motif sign” as a large quilting shop. While the Wyppler’s ran the restaurant for 35 years, the building began as a touristy gift shop, then was a lunch counter for a while, and was finally remodeled in 1973 by George and Franziska Stein into a quality restaurant. The couple also established the name and German cuisine.
The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know
One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
With only one full-time officer left, Nederland could lose its police department
Nederland is supposed to have about six police officer to be considered fully staffed. That hasn’t been the case for years, though.
A Healthy Fast-Casual Concept Will Soon Come to Fort Collins
The Minnesota-based Crisp & Green eatery plans to open its second Colorado location later this year before expanding across the state with more than 16 new stores
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
lyonsrecorder.org
Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race
EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
