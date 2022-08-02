One Church One Inmate program continues three decades later

Read on chicagocrusader.com
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
fox32chicago.com
2 families awarded $33.5M in Dolton police misconduct lawsuit
DOLTON - A Cook County jury has issued one of the largest police misconduct verdicts in Illinois history. Thirty-three-and-a-half million dollars was awarded to two families in connection to a fatal police chase in Dolton back in 2016. One man was killed, and another was severely injured when Dolton police...
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County judge denies bail for convicted felon accused of possessing gun, narcotics
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge denied bail Thursday for a convicted felon on parole accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm, cocaine and marijuana. Jerry Hill, 39 of Chicago, was charged with four felonies including armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.
Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records
Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said they have been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.
South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities
CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever. The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
About 180 Chicago officers from specialized units returning to districts, mass transit in reshuffling: sources
Another reshuffling is taking place within the Chicago Police Department. Sources tell FOX 32 that about 180 officers, who have been battling crime connected to drugs and gangs in specialized units, are either going back to their districts or to mass transit.
Chicago woman left partially sterilized sues hospital over unwanted procedure
A 34-year-old Chicago woman has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital after she says she received a medical procedure without her consent.
cwbchicago.com
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
$33.5 million verdict ordered against Village of Dolton in deadly 2016 crash involving police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large verdict was issued against the Village of Dolton after a deadly crash involving police there. In the verdict Wednesday, a total of $33.5 million was paid out to the family of a man killed during an attempted police stop in Dolton, and another man who was severely injured. As CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, attorneys say it all started with a driver rolling through a stop sign. A Cook County jury awarded the family of the man who died $10 million, and the man who suffered a traumatic brain injury $23 million. The...
Head of FBI Chicago, first African-American to lead division, retiring
CHICAGO — The head of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office has announced his retirement. Emmerson Buie, a Chicago native and the first Black man to ever lead the Chicago office, is stepping away after three years in the high-profile job. Buie was the leader of an office of 1,100 people that oversees investigations into […]
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
Chicago cops moving away from drug, narcotics units: sources
Sources tell FOX 32 that about 180 officers, who have been battling crime connected to drugs and gangs in specialized units, are either going back to their districts or to mass transit.
Convicted molester told girl ‘not to tell her parents’
A northern Indiana man has been convicted of molesting his friends' daughter, including while he was helping them remodel a house.
Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships
Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
Teen beaten during Oak Lawn arrest released from custody as prosecutors weigh charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hadi Abuatelah, the 17-year-old boy at the center of a violent and controversial police arrest in Oak Lawn, was released from custody Tuesday afternoon, as Cook County prosecutors decide whether to move forward with charges being sought by police.Abuatelah spent the night in custody Monday night, after he was released from Advocate Christ Medical Center. Oak Lawn Police announced he had been taken into custody on one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor...
Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death
Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
blockclubchicago.org
Need School Supplies? Here’s Your Guide To Back-To-School Giveaways In Chicago
GRAND BOULEVARD — Chicago Public Schools students return this classes Aug. 22 — which means parents and guardians are busy getting them supplies. But expenses for school supplies have risen along with inflation, and many are still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local groups are hosting school supply giveaways and drives around Chicago to help families.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
