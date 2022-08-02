Read on bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioner questions rate increase for utility companies effected by 2021 winter storm
Oklahomans can expect a few extra dollars added to their utility bill as four companies start trying to recoup losses accrued during the historic February 2021 winter storm.
KOCO
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
kgou.org
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages
Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
KOCO
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. "The earthquake...
Group asks Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop utility rate hikes
One group has called on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to halt utility rate hikes. The commission responded to the major request, by AARP.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Summer Sizzlin' Series Back to School Blast
The Sizzlin' Summer Series will host the final event of the season, Back to School Bash, on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm. This event is free, family friendly, and outdoors. Appearing with Brad Doenges on Car Talk, Val Callaghan with the Center announced that the the entertainment for...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme
The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
Author of Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says history can still be taught in class
State Rep. Kevin West said the law he authored – House Bill 1775 – is not intended to block history lessons, but it does prevent lessons with the intent of forcing blame on students for past actions.
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Bridges Move Up in National Rankings
Oklahoma state bridges have been under construction for a while now and all that effort and expense has been worth it for safety but it also has pushed Oklahoma up the rankings to number five for safe and reliable conditions nationwide. It is the first time Oklahoma has been in the top five.
KOCO
Hofmeister responds after Gov. Stitt announces $2.8B in state savings
OKLAHOMA CITY — Later this month, Oklahoma voters will return to the polls for a run-off election. One of the biggest races is for the U.S. Senate, but there are new developments in perhaps one of the state's closest-watched races so far – governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt said...
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sutton Avian Research Center's Wild Brew Set for August 27
Sutton Avian Research Center's Wild Brew is August 27. You are invited to "Drink a Beer and Save a Bird" during the Wild Brew event for the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Audra Fogle with the Sutton Avian Research Center told listeners and viewers that...
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rain Garden To Be Built in Jo Allyn Lowe Park
Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden. A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Free Fair Coming Up
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner and the schedule of events has been released for the event, which is set for the third weekend in September at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Following entry day on Wednesday, September 14th, the event opens to the public on Thursday...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Air-Powered Arrow Rifles Approved for Hunting
The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved hunters to use air-powered arrow rifles during any open season in which rifles are legal. Arrow rifles are NOT permitted during archery or muzzleloader season. The rule change is due to a bill passed earlier this year by State legislators as part of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Bartlesville Civic Ballet Open House will be held Friday and Saturday, at 110 E. 2nd Street, in Bartlesville. Classes are free. For times and ages, call 918-213-5557 or email bartlesvillecivicballet@gmail.com.
