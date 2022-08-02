ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
kgou.org

Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages

Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
CUSHING, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnsdall, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Dewey, OK
City
Barnsdall, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Z94

Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Summer Sizzlin' Series Back to School Blast

The Sizzlin' Summer Series will host the final event of the season, Back to School Bash, on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm. This event is free, family friendly, and outdoors. Appearing with Brad Doenges on Car Talk, Val Callaghan with the Center announced that the the entertainment for...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme

The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pso#Compost#Public Service Company#Ffa#The Aep Foundation#Dewey School District#Flow Through Warm Farm#Worm Farm
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Bridges Move Up in National Rankings

Oklahoma state bridges have been under construction for a while now and all that effort and expense has been worth it for safety but it also has pushed Oklahoma up the rankings to number five for safe and reliable conditions nationwide. It is the first time Oklahoma has been in the top five.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sutton Avian Research Center's Wild Brew Set for August 27

Sutton Avian Research Center's Wild Brew is August 27. You are invited to "Drink a Beer and Save a Bird" during the Wild Brew event for the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Audra Fogle with the Sutton Avian Research Center told listeners and viewers that...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rain Garden To Be Built in Jo Allyn Lowe Park

Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden. A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Free Fair Coming Up

The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner and the schedule of events has been released for the event, which is set for the third weekend in September at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Following entry day on Wednesday, September 14th, the event opens to the public on Thursday...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Air-Powered Arrow Rifles Approved for Hunting

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved hunters to use air-powered arrow rifles during any open season in which rifles are legal. Arrow rifles are NOT permitted during archery or muzzleloader season. The rule change is due to a bill passed earlier this year by State legislators as part of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

Bartlesville Civic Ballet Open House will be held Friday and Saturday, at 110 E. 2nd Street, in Bartlesville. Classes are free. For times and ages, call 918-213-5557 or email bartlesvillecivicballet@gmail.com.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy