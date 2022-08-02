The application window is officially open for Pearland-based arts and culture nonprofits to apply for the fiscal year 2023 Pearland Cultural Arts Grant. The program is managed by the Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau and provides funding from the hotel occupancy tax collections for projects that support cultural arts endeavors in Pearland. In the past the Pearland Cultural Arts Grant has supported projects including the Puranava Indian Culture Festival, Pearland Arts League programming and Pearland House Concerts.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO