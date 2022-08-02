Read on myreporternews.com
moneytalksnews.com
Sales Tax Holidays for Back-to-School Shopping
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Some states have sales tax holidays every summer to assist families with getting their kids outfitted for school. Some states also have a sales tax holiday that focuses on hurricane preparedness items or energy-saving appliances. If you plan to...
State tax holidays are coming: Here's when you can get relief on back-to-school supplies
Parents seeking relief from inflation and back-to-school prices need this list to see if (and when) their state is offering a tax holiday in 2022.
CNET
State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?
The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
SNAP Schedule: When August 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards. Learn: Can I Use MY SNAP EBT Card on Instacart?. Explore: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022. EBT cards...
Stimulus Check Updates For July 2022
There has been a lot of talk about another round of stimulus checks, but summer is almost over, and checks are still not in the mail. Lawmakers are proposing more plans to help America cope with inflation, high gas prices, and the prices of goods, but none of the plans have come to fruition so far.
35 Best Cities To Retire on $3,000 per Month
Are you considering joining the approximately 47 million Americans who are retired? You're not alone. That's approximately 14% of the U.S. population that has closed the door on the working...
Back-to-school costs are skyrocketing. How to save with tax-free holidays and more
School supplies are skyrocketing amid inflation. Here's how to save in multiple states with tax-free holidays.
CNBC
Parents are spending a lot more on back-to-school shopping, even if it means going into debt
Persistent high inflation and supply chain issues means back-to-school supplies will be more expensive this fall. The National Retail Federation said families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies, $168 more than in 2019. Shopping around, paired with taking advantage...
Stimulus Check Update: How To Check If You’re Eligible For Another Payment
Many Americans across the country are expecting that more stimulus funds will arrive in their bank accounts. The persistent financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as rising inflation connected to previous stimulus payments and ongoing problems with supply chains that the epidemic interrupted, are what drive the demand for additional payments.
Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?
Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
50 Purchases Buyers Almost Always Regret
Money is tight for many Americans. Even if you're one of the lucky few who has their finances in order, there's no use throwing money away on a purchase you'll later regret. See: 10 Things You Should...
Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families
NEW YORK (AP) — To understand the impact of surging inflation on this year’s back-to-school spending, look no further than children’s rain boots with motifs like frogs and ladybugs made by Washington Shoe Co. Spending held steady for these evergreen items even after the Kent, Washington-based business...
Perks and Rec: Score big on gas and grocery savings
Savings on gas and groceries, Amazon prime membership discounts, and more.
