William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Casino Extravaganza coming to Friendswood Activity Building
Seniors in Friendswood get ready for fun at Casino Extravaganza offered at the Friendswood Activity Building, commonly referred to as the Senior Center, on Friday, August 12, 2022 from noon to 3 pm. Games include Blackjack, Craps, Poker, and Roulette. The event is sponsored by HomeTown Bank of Friendswood, Goodwoods...
BBMA to host end of summer bash
Join Big Blue Marble Academy Friendswood for an afternoon of fun activities such as face painting and carnival games, delicious treats like snow cones and popcorn, and so much more. Bring a friend. Bring the whole family. Be sure to pack a swimsuit and towel to enjoy the special waterslide....
Pearland to challenge for 23-6A volleyball title
This time last year, Jamie Gill was adjusting to being the head coach of the Pearland Lady Oilers volleyball team. She was getting to know her players and they were getting to know her and the expectations she had of those players. Gill, a 2004 Friendswood graduate, has experienced nothing...
Volunteers tend gardens, feed families in Pearland
Driving by Vic Coppinger Family YMCA, a large prospering garden area can be seen adjacent to the complex. The beautiful garden area is the Pearland Community Gardens. Planning for the PCG began in 2009 with founder Cassie Mitchel-Johnson and a few like-minded volunteers. After searching for space, they found a home on 1.5 acres donated for use by the Vic Coppinger Family YMCA.
Local baseball standouts named to TSWA All-State teams
The Texas Sports Writers Association released the players named to the 2022 TSWA All-State teams and Friendswood and Pearland were represented on the teams. Friendswood had three players named to the prestigious teams after completing the team’s most successful season in school history. The Mustangs finished the season with...
Pearland Cultural Arts Grant Program Accepting Applications for 2023 Fiscal Year
The application window is officially open for Pearland-based arts and culture nonprofits to apply for the fiscal year 2023 Pearland Cultural Arts Grant. The program is managed by the Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau and provides funding from the hotel occupancy tax collections for projects that support cultural arts endeavors in Pearland. In the past the Pearland Cultural Arts Grant has supported projects including the Puranava Indian Culture Festival, Pearland Arts League programming and Pearland House Concerts.
Experience India’s vibrant culture at Puranava
The fourth annual “Puranava” Indian Culture Fest will be held at the Pearland Town Center Pavilion on Saturday, August 13. Cultural performances will begin from 5 pm onwards, with dance, chess and art competitions starting from 1 pm onwards. This culture fest is a free and open, public event.
Eric Hanson becomes Mayor for a Day in Friendswood
Friendswood second grader Eric Hanson received a birthday gift in July that would make history in his family. As part of the gift, he was sworn in at City Hall August 1 as Mayor for a Day. His family is very involved in the city. His parents, Harris and Kaci,...
Pearland Chamber President compiles mid-year snapshot
A mid-year update about the Pearland Chamber of Commerce has been compiled by President/CEO Jim Johnson. The report is a snapshot of the organization for the first half of the year.. So far in 2022, 100 new members joined in the first six months of the year including new Platinum...
