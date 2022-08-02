ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dan Campbell explains the Justin Jackson signing

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
There were a few eyebrows raised when the Detroit Lions added free agent running back Justin Jackson to the den earlier this week. The Lions already have a strong top trio of diversely skilled RBs in D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds, after all.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell shed some light on why the team scooped up Jackson prior to Tuesday morning’s practice session in Allen Park.

Campbell was asked if the addition was related to undrafted rookie Greg Bell suffering an injury last week. Bell has not returned to practice.

“It is. We feel like Bell’s going to be down for a little bit here,” Campebll said. “And so, we just wanted to make sure that we had another runner in here ready to go, kind of spread the load.”

The Lions had five RBs with Bell sidelined. However, the fifth RB, Godwin Igwebuike, sees extensive work as a return man on special teams as well as his RB duties.

It also has not been a strong start to training camp for Jermar Jefferson, the current No. 4 RB behind D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. Jackson provides more proven competition for that role, too.

