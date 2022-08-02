Princess Charlotte Joins Prince William, Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Games

Read on www.aol.com
Expert Says Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language Yesterday Showed a ‘Different Side’ to Their Relationship
These brand-new photos prove that Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t afraid to show the world how they feel about each other. PureWow recently spoke to body language expert Darren Stanton (on behalf of Betfair Casino), who analyzed pictures of the couple’s appearance at the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup yesterday.
Meghan Markle Shock: New Book Claims Prince Harry's Wife 'Picked On' Prince William, Kate Middleton's Daughter, During Royal Wedding Preparations
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's misunderstanding in the run-up of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding resurfaced after a new book mentioned it. Markle was accused of bullying then 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was among her bridesmaids. Experts React To Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Bullying Princess Charlotte. Sky News...
This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now
Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Prince Williams Kisses Kate Middleton In Rare PDA Pics At Polo Match In UK: Photos
Still smitten! Kate Middleton and Prince William were so cute as they indulged in some rare PDA during a polo match on Jul. 6, 2022. The royal couple wasn’t hiding their love as they hugged and kissed at the charity match held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK.
Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Beaming With Pride as Prince George Joins Them for This Royal-Loved Event
Click here to read the full article. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but be so excited when their eldest child joined them to see the men’s final at Wimbledon. At almost nine years old, Prince George just made his royal debut at Wimbledon, excitedly watching the game with his folks. On July 10, onlookers were delighted when they saw that not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovik, but also Prince George! We can’t get over how thrilled the parents look as Prince George is enthralled in...
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
I’m a body language expert – four signs Prince Harry showed during his UN speech that fans have been dreading
ALL eyes were on Prince Harry earlier this week as he delivered a speech at the UN to mark Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at the New York headquarters, where Harry spoke passionately about the late activist's legacy. But before taking to the stage,...
Meghan Markle once complained that Kate Middleton didn't welcome her into the royal family, according to a new book
"Revenge," a new royal book by Tom Bower, details Meghan Markle's entrance into the royal family. Bower writes that Markle didn't feel welcomed by Kate Middleton when she joined the royal family. He added that Middleton felt irritated by Markle's approach to royal duties.
The Cambridges allegedly 'feuding' with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for this reason
Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly feuding with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. But why?. According to Royal expert Neil Sean, the feud has apparently been brewing for a while, but has only been revealed now. It stems from what’s going to happen when Prince Charles becomes King, as reported by Express. The Duke of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are reported to want a slimmed-down monarchy where the Princesses won’t even have minor roles.
Queen's youngest grandson steps into the spotlight: James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was a 'very cuddly' baby and one of the monarch's 'favourites' has a talent for fly fishing but no HRH title to avoid 'royal burden'
He's largely grown up away from the limelight - but James, Viscount Severn, has made himself firmly seen this week following a spate of appearances with his family. The 14-year-old, thought to be one of the 'Queen's favourite' grandchildren, has joined his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the last three days.
Queen Elizabeth was 'not mean-spirited' by leaving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of Christmas photos, a royal commentator says
The Queen was not mean to exclude Harry and Meghan from Christmas photos, a commentator said. Victoria Arbiter said the Queen's photo selection in 2019 highlighted the line of succession. Arbiter's comments respond to claims made in Tom Bower's upcoming book, "Revenge."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Meghan Markle news: Helpless Prince Harry being ‘dragged around like a performing seal’ by controlling Duchess
Prince Harry was being dragged "around like a royal performing seal" within just four months of meeting his wife Meghan Markle, Ingrid Seward has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating in July 2016, according to news agency Reuters. The BBC reports that after just two dates, the...
Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview
London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
