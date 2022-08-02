10 Years After HIV PrEP Approval, Uptake Lowest Among Highest Risk Groups

Read on www.contagionlive.com
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
New York resident infected with polio, marking 1st US case in a decade
After nearly a decade with no reported polio cases in the U.S., a resident of Rockland County, New York has tested positive for the viral disease, state and county health officials announced (opens in new tab) Thursday (July 21). The infected individual caught a strain of poliovirus known as "revertant...
Some lab techs refuse to take blood from possible monkeypox patients, raising concerns about stigma and testing delays
(CNN) — Many technicians at Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics, two of the largest commercial labs in the US, have been refusing to draw blood from patients who might have monkeypox, CNN has learned. Labcorp and Quest don't dispute that in many cases, their phlebotomists are not taking blood from...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC
A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
MedicalXpress
Early in US pandemic, household crowding was risk factor for severe COVID-19 infection
Toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., stay-at-home measures helped stop the spread of the virus. At the same time, it may have shifted transmission to homes where, in many cases, entire families were suddenly spending more time together in close quarters. To investigate household crowding as...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Man in Spain hospitalised with tick-borne viral disease ‘fatal in about 30 per cent of cases’
A man in Spain who was bitten by a tick has been hospitalised and diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a disease that can kill up to 40 per cent of people who contract it.The patient was first admitted to a local hospital in the northwestern city of Leon. After he was then transferred to another hospital on a military plane, the Spanish defence ministry said on Thursday.“He has a tick bite and remains in a stable condition, despite the clinical severity that this pathology implies,” health authorities in the Castile and Leon region said in a statement.The viral disease...
deseret.com
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
Pregnant People Who Get COVID-19 Late in Pregnancy Are 7x More Likely to Risk Premature Birth
New research out of Tel Aviv, Israel, suggests something medical experts have feared since the early days of the global COVID-19 pandemic: Contracting the novel coronavirus late in pregnancy can seriously increase your risk of a preterm birth. The study — which tracked the outcomes of the pregnancies of more...
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
Woman Came Off HIV Meds 15 Years Ago, Keeps Virus Naturally Under Control
She still harbors viable HIV, but her immune system has controlled the replication of the virus over the years.
Hypebae
We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It
Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022
Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
