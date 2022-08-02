Steelmaker Ternium Reports 19% Drop in Q2 Net Profit as Costs Grow

Read on money.usnews.com
Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA (TIMS3.SA) posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as soaring costs offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.
Motley Fool
Why Ceridian Stock Spiked Today
Ceridian beat analysts' consensus estimates in the quarter. Management raised its 2022 revenue and EBITDA outlook.
CNBC
SolarEdge is willing to sacrifice margins today to capture huge demand growth in Europe, CFO says
SolarEdge shares tumbled this week after the company's second-quarter results showed declining margins. The falling Euro hit the company's operations, with 47% of its revenue generated in Europe. SolarEdge CFO Ronen Faier said lower margins now is the price to be paid for long-term growth. SolarEdge shares tumbled this week...
Motley Fool
Why Match Group Stock Plunged Today
Revenue could be flat year over year in the third quarter.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Billboard
iHeartMedia Gets Podcast Boost in Second Quarter
A broad range of popular podcasts, such as Stuff You Should Know and Drama Queens, helped iHeartMedia revenues grow 10.7% to $954 million in the second quarter, the company announced during its earnings report on Wednesday (Aug. 4). That was within the company’s previous guidance range of 10% to 14% year-over-year growth.
Motley Fool
Supply Chain Constraints Ease as Apple Reports $83 Billion in Revenue
Apple said supply chain constraints were less than feared, and sales are accelerating. The shares moved more than 3% higher on the day after its earnings announcement.
Motley Fool
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Jumping Today
Gilead beat analysts' expectations with its second-quarter results.
Live Nation Posts Robust 2022 Second Quarter, Says It’s on Track for a Record Year
Click here to read the full article. Live Nation posted solid results in its second quarter earnings report, with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2019 to $4.4 billion, an 86% increase in operating income to $319 million, and a 50% increase in adjusted operating income $480 million. Perhaps most significantly, “We have sold over 100 million tickets for our concerts this year — more than we sold for the entire year in 2019,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, adding that the company is on track for a record year. Live Nation also posted what it...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator narrows current cohort size by 40%, citing downturn and funding environment
Y Combinator’s head of communications, Lindsay Amos, confirmed the reduction over text message, saying that the batch is still large “relative to the last five years of batches.”. “The S22 batch is significantly smaller than our most recent batches. This was intentional,” the statement reads. Amos said that...
CNBC
Maersk sees global supply chain woes for longer; lifts 2022 profit guidance
Maersk raised its 2022 profit guidance for a second time on Tuesday after beating quarterly revenue expectations. "Congestion in global supply chains leading to higher freight rates has continued longer than initially anticipated," Maersk said in a statement. Maersk raised its 2022 profit guidance for a second time on Tuesday...
Telecom Italia trims expected 2022 core profit drop
MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) has trimmed its expected profit drop for 2022 to lift its outlook on the back of its second-quarter results, helped by cost cutting and the contribution from the company's Brazilian subsidiary.
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Dropped Friday
Nio is working to increase ties to Western nations, including its first factory in Europe. China has at least temporarily halted cooperation with the U.S. on addressing climate issues.
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS INC (LIND) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LIND earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Engadget
SoundCloud is laying off up to 20 percent of its workforce
SoundCloud is joining the depressingly long list of companies in the tech industry that are letting personnel go due to the economic downturn. According to Billboard and Variety, company CEO Michael Weissman told employees in an email that it's "making reductions" to its global team that will impact up to 20 percent of SoundCloud. Weissman said the move is necessary "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds." Further, the layoffs and the prudent financial decisions the company had recently made apparently put it on the path to sustained profitability.
Several U.S. states are giving residents up to $1,500 to counter inflation, but the IMF is telling Europe don’t even think about it
As record inflation and recession talk stress out consumers, governments have struggled to figure out what, if anything, they can do. Some countries, including the U.S. and many in Europe, have enacted broad, temporary measures like tax rebates, one-off payments, and tax cuts as their central banks raise interest rates.
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
KRG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Oil prices hit lowest since Ukraine invasion amid recession fears
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Global oil prices dropped on Thursday to their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, as traders fretted over the possibility of an economic recession later this year that could torpedo energy demand.
TechCrunch
Lyft rides post-COVID recovery to record earnings, but faces inflationary headwinds
Lyft just beat Wall Street revenue expectations, bringing in a second-quarter revenue of $990.7 million, which is up from $765 million in the same quarter of last year. It’s also a 13% quarter-over-quarter increase from Lyft Q1 revenue of $875.6 million. Net loss for the second quarter saw a...
