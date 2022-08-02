ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Steelmaker Ternium Reports 19% Drop in Q2 Net Profit as Costs Grow

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Ceridian Stock Spiked Today

Ceridian beat analysts' consensus estimates in the quarter. Management raised its 2022 revenue and EBITDA outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Match Group Stock Plunged Today

Revenue could be flat year over year in the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Q2 Net Profit
Billboard

iHeartMedia Gets Podcast Boost in Second Quarter

A broad range of popular podcasts, such as Stuff You Should Know and Drama Queens, helped iHeartMedia revenues grow 10.7% to $954 million in the second quarter, the company announced during its earnings report on Wednesday (Aug. 4). That was within the company’s previous guidance range of 10% to 14% year-over-year growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Supply Chain Constraints Ease as Apple Reports $83 Billion in Revenue

Apple said supply chain constraints were less than feared, and sales are accelerating. The shares moved more than 3% higher on the day after its earnings announcement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Motley Fool

Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Jumping Today

Gilead beat analysts' expectations with its second-quarter results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Variety

Live Nation Posts Robust 2022 Second Quarter, Says It’s on Track for a Record Year

Click here to read the full article. Live Nation posted solid results in its second quarter earnings report, with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2019 to $4.4 billion, an 86% increase in operating income to $319 million, and a 50% increase in adjusted operating income $480 million. Perhaps most significantly, “We have sold over 100 million tickets for our concerts this year — more than we sold for the entire year in 2019,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, adding that the company is on track for a record year. Live Nation also posted what it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Maersk sees global supply chain woes for longer; lifts 2022 profit guidance

Maersk raised its 2022 profit guidance for a second time on Tuesday after beating quarterly revenue expectations. "Congestion in global supply chains leading to higher freight rates has continued longer than initially anticipated," Maersk said in a statement. Maersk raised its 2022 profit guidance for a second time on Tuesday...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Nio Shares Dropped Friday

Nio is working to increase ties to Western nations, including its first factory in Europe. China has at least temporarily halted cooperation with the U.S. on addressing climate issues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Engadget

SoundCloud is laying off up to 20 percent of its workforce

SoundCloud is joining the depressingly long list of companies in the tech industry that are letting personnel go due to the economic downturn. According to Billboard and Variety, company CEO Michael Weissman told employees in an email that it's "making reductions" to its global team that will impact up to 20 percent of SoundCloud. Weissman said the move is necessary "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds." Further, the layoffs and the prudent financial decisions the company had recently made apparently put it on the path to sustained profitability.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy