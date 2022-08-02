ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves

Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why the White Sox were inactive at the trade deadline

There's no debating the White Sox had higher expectations for themselves at the trade deadline . General manager Rick Hahn went into the deadline with the bullpen as an "obvious need." Some pundits believed the Sox needed another starter, an everyday right fielder and a second baseman. The Sox intended...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

What should Cleveland Guardians fans expect from Tyler Freeman?

The Cleveland Guardians have brought up Tyler Freeman, but now what?. The Cleveland Guardians have promoted top prospect, Tyler Freeman, to the Major League club after having a heck of a 2022 season in Triple-A Columbus. Freeman made his Major League debut in the finale of the Arizona Diamondbacks game and with the recent trend of minor leaguers getting the call-up, it doesn’t seem likely that this is a short-stint for Freeman.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Chicago

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

