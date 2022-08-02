ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kill the Bill, but Save These Provisions on Energy Permits

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 2 days ago

Save America. Kill the bill. I must reiterate my strong opposition to what George Orwell Schumer calls “The Inflation Reduction Act” of 2022. The combination of higher taxes and even more spending runs the risk of deepening the recession and making the inflation more virulent.

Now, accompanying the debate over this reconciliation bill is an intense conversation about federal permitting rules and regulations. At the center of this debate is whether fossil fuel projects will be permitted to be permitted. We’re talking about drilling, pipelining, and refining.andamp;nbsp;

President Biden’s war against fossils has essentially shut down permitting — and, in the process, contributed mightily to skyrocketing oil, gasoline, and natural gas prices. It’s a massive inflation tax falling most heavily on the middle class and the lower income earners.

May I also add, though, that the radical, extremist Biden regulators are also stopping normal infrastructure projects for roads, highways, tunnels, utility grids, and the like. Woke bureaucrats are overturning last year’s infrastructure bill as well as damaging the overall economy.

Now, I must say I totally disagree with my friend Senator Manchin about the overall reconciliation deal — that would raise taxes on almost everybody; create new tax obstacles to business investment, productivity, and real wages, as well as unleash the IRS with 86,000 new agents to sic them on small businesses: and drug price controls that will stop life-saving pharmaceutical advances, and will make any new breakthrough drugs cost more, rather than less.andamp;nbsp;

After all those objections, though, I will say Mr. Manchin does propose a new set of energy permitting provisions that make some sense. Trouble is, the permitting provisions must take place outside of reconciliation, because they have no direct budget impact.

Essentially, Mr. Manchin wants to revive the Trump NEPA permitting reforms to speed up decisions in a year or two, and he has a list of 25 so-called high-priority energy projects for critical minerals, nuclear, hydrogen, fossil fuels, electric transmission, renewables, and carbon capture, sequestration, storage, and removal. As far as it goes, it’s a good list.

Yet all Mr. Manchin has is a “promise” from Senator Schumer, Mr. Biden, and Speaker Pelosi that there will be some kind of vote on a resolution in favor of the Manchin list. A promise could be a triumph of hope over experience.andamp;nbsp;

It would have been better to call for a resolution vote on these energy permits before the reconciliation vote. Just saying. After the vote, sometime in September — well, it’s kind of mañana. Know what I mean?andamp;nbsp;

Now, Senator Sullivan has a much better and tougher plan that would force a vote immediately on a resolution to overturn the White House Council on Environmental Quality efforts to overturn President Trumpandapos;s NEPA rules.

Mr. Sullivan is using the full weight and power of the Congressional Review Act to compel Congress to repudiate Mr. Biden’s radical, woke climate obsession. What’s more, Senator Sullivan wants this vote in a couple days. Not waiting until September, or mañana.

Again, even if permitting rules are turned back to the Trump approach — with no crazy cumulative or indirect environmental extreme metrics — even if all that would came true, and even if the fossil fuel spigots were reopened — which would be a wonderful thing — I would still oppose the reconciliation bill. Just saying.

Save America. Kill the bill.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.

Daily Montanan

Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Manchin climate deal may face NEPA roadblock

A provision of the landmark Senate climate and energy budget reconciliation bill could hit a legal stumbling block under the National Environmental Policy Act. Tucked into the end of the nearly $370 billion deal struck last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is a requirement for the Interior Department to reinstate a massive 80 million-acre Gulf of Mexico lease sale that a federal judge blocked earlier this year for violating NEPA (Energywire, Jan. 28).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The Manchin tax on energy and manufacturing

Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) "Inflation Reduction Act" may not lower inflation , but it is a much better name for the bill than what the legislation actually does: raise taxes on energy producers and manufacturers. A more accurate name for the bill would have been "The Joe Manchin Tax on Energy and Manufacturing."
INCOME TAX
