ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Beeter
Person
Aaron Judge
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Addresses Lack of Impact Trade

After all the Juan Soto buildup, the Dodgers largely stood pat at the MLB trade deadline. San Diego wound up trading for the Nationals superstar, sending multiple top prospects and Luke Voit in exchange for Josh Bell and Soto. LA appeared to be kicking the tires on trades for Marlins starter Pablo Lopez and (or) Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. Instead, team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes made some moves around the margin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Sports Illustrated#The Texas Rangers
dodgerblue.com

Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers Made ‘Solid Effort’

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a busy trade deadline as they made five deals overall, but they fell short of acquiring Juan Soto, who instead wound up in the National League West with the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, L.A. acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, along with Chris...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers

The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman: ‘Special Dynamic’ In Dodgers Clubhouse Was Factor At MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t make an impact move at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but they were active with five total deals over the past few days. The most notable being a trade to acquire Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. The two-time All-Star has struggled with the Yankees but been considered one of the game’s best sluggers the previous few seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Angels hitting 7 home runs, losing 8-7 to A’s

One of the great tweets from the baseball world in recent years comes from Matt English on in May 2021 regarding the Los Angeles Angels (you can read a feature on it at The Athletic). English tweeted, “every time I see an Angels highlight it’s like ‘Mike Trout hit three...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy