Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Dodgers' Joey Gallo happy for 'fresh start' after trade from Yankees
One didn't have to be a sports psychologist or a hitting expert to realize that the New York Yankees trading with the Texas Rangers for two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in July 2021 just didn't work out for the player or his new club. As noted by ESPN stats, Gallo...
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Has a Message for LA Newcomer Joey Gallo
Hanser Alberto is confident that the Dodgers can fix the newly acquired Joey Gallo.
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Addresses Lack of Impact Trade
After all the Juan Soto buildup, the Dodgers largely stood pat at the MLB trade deadline. San Diego wound up trading for the Nationals superstar, sending multiple top prospects and Luke Voit in exchange for Josh Bell and Soto. LA appeared to be kicking the tires on trades for Marlins starter Pablo Lopez and (or) Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. Instead, team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes made some moves around the margin.
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
Colorado Rockies claim pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers
The Colorado Rockies claimed right-hander Dinelson Lamet off waivers Friday from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers acquired Lamet in a
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out...
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Set to Debut This Afternoon
The Dodgers and Giants will go head-to-head one more time this week, with Clayton Kershaw taking the mound for Los Angeles. After winning the first 3 games of this series, they’ll be looking to sweep the Giants in back-to-back 4-game series. But there will be a new face in...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Chicago White Sox, clinging to playoff contention, square off with the Texas Rangers in a four-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our White Sox-Rangers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Chicago, at...
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers Made ‘Solid Effort’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a busy trade deadline as they made five deals overall, but they fell short of acquiring Juan Soto, who instead wound up in the National League West with the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, L.A. acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, along with Chris...
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
Andrew Friedman: ‘Special Dynamic’ In Dodgers Clubhouse Was Factor At MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t make an impact move at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but they were active with five total deals over the past few days. The most notable being a trade to acquire Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. The two-time All-Star has struggled with the Yankees but been considered one of the game’s best sluggers the previous few seasons.
This Lakers-Spurs Trade Brings Key Veterans To Los Angeles
Sometimes, change is optional. Perhaps a situation could stand to improve, but it doesn’t necessarily need to. Other times, it’s imperative. A situation can grow so untenable that it needs to be fixed immediately – at any cost. The NBA is no exception. The Los Angeles Lakers...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Angels hitting 7 home runs, losing 8-7 to A’s
One of the great tweets from the baseball world in recent years comes from Matt English on in May 2021 regarding the Los Angeles Angels (you can read a feature on it at The Athletic). English tweeted, “every time I see an Angels highlight it’s like ‘Mike Trout hit three...
