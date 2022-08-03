TJX Companies agrees to settlement for selling recalled baby sleepers

Federal safety officials say TJX Companies has agreed to settle charges that it sold previously recalled products at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and online.

The majority of those products were recalled due to the risk of infant suffocation and death including the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play, and the Fisher-Price Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.

TJX Companies will now pay a $13 million penalty and maintain a compliance program to ensure that it does not sell previously recalled products in the future.

The CPSC chair said he wants to send a loud message to both companies and consumers.

"We rely on the public to know when problems are happening. So, if they have an issue do more than give a one-star rating go to SaferProducts.gov ," said Alex D. Hoehn-Saric.

The agreement with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, announced on Tuesday, charges that the company knowingly sold, offered for sale, and distributed about 1,200 of the recalled products from March 2014 through October 2019.

"We want information about what happened, what the product is so that we can take action and maybe you can save a life."

In 2019, TJX and and the CPSC had jointly announced that the retail operator had sold these recalled products and that it had subsequently found three additional recalled products in its inventory.

TJX, in addition to paying the fine, said it will institute a program to ensure that it complies with the Consumer Product Safety Act. At the same time, TJX said the settlement does not constitute an admission by the company, nor a determination by the CPSC, that it knowingly violated the Safety Act.