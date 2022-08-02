Meet Linda Rowell: Homer Harbor’s historian and tour guide for over two decades

Read on www.kbbi.org
Thursday Evening 8-4-22
There’s a special “youth-only” fishing opener on the Homer Spit this Saturday; a new book by a Sterling-based author is the only guide of its kind to a unique and vast network of canoe trails on the central Kenai Peninsula; and people are leaving Alaska at a rate generally faster than they have over the past thirty years, but it’s not because there’s a lack of work.
Youth-only coho salmon fishery opens this Saturday on the Homer Spit
There’s a special “youth-only” fishing opener on the Homer Spit this Saturday. A portion of the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon will be open from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for youth anglers age 15 years and younger looking to catch coho salmon. Alaska Department of Fish and...
Tuesday Evening 8-2-22
Homer’s mayor has thrown his hat in the ring for a third term at the head of city government; The M/V Tustumena is slated to resume service Tuesday after pausing its schedule last month due to critical staffing issues; and with high numbers of sockeye salmon returning to the Russian River, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the bag limit there from three fish to six for the remainder of the late run.
Homer's Independent Living Center will use $99K grant for traumatic brain injury work
Homer’s Independent Living Center has received a $98,962 grant to train staff working with people who have traumatic brain injuries. Joyanna Geisler is the founder and executive director of the local nonprofit, which works with individuals experiencing all disabilities. She said the grant from the Alaska Mental Health Trust...
M/V Tustumena to return to service after an extended stop in Homer due to staffing shortage
The M/V Tustumena had been in service for less than two weeks when it docked in Homer on July 26. According to an Alaska Department of Transportation press release, the Alaska Marine Highway System ferry had operated with more or less the same crew since it started its 2022 schedule earlier that month.
Homer Mayor Ken Castner throws his hat in the ring for a third term
Homer’s mayor has thrown his hat in the ring for a third term at the head of city government. Mayor Ken Castner has held the seat since 2018. He filed to run for another two-year term on Monday. “Why am I qualified? Well, I've just had four years of...
