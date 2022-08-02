Read on www.yourwilliamson.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home showcasing limitless facilities for your leisure on an intimate or grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 3115 McMillan Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Leanne Constantine – Constantine Turner Real Estate (Phone: 615 829-2552) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of an Exxon gas station in Nolensville, Tennessee. The asset sold for $3.425 million. Justin Sturdivant and Lee Marcus of the firm’s Nashville office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the sellers, Sang Won Hyun and In K Hyun. The buyer, Nolensville Exxon, LLC, was also secured by the team.
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
A Brentwood office building located across the street from the Maryland Farms YMCA has sold for $6.1 million. The new owner of the property, located at 5106 Maryland Way and home to HCTec, is Memphis-based LLC affiliated with office equipment supplier Memphis Communications Corp. The seller was DJ LLC, which...
Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
One downtown hotel is partnering with the Nashville Human Association to help promote shelter pups during August.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
Both councilmembers say they won't make a final decision until they have more details about the project.
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
