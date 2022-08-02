ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
FRANKLIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $6.999 Million Park-like Estate is a Perfect Place to Relax and Entertain in Franklin

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home showcasing limitless facilities for your leisure on an intimate or grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 3115 McMillan Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Leanne Constantine – Constantine Turner Real Estate (Phone: 615 829-2552) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes $3.4 million sale of Tennessee gas station

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of an Exxon gas station in Nolensville, Tennessee. The asset sold for $3.425 million. Justin Sturdivant and Lee Marcus of the firm’s Nashville office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the sellers, Sang Won Hyun and In K Hyun. The buyer, Nolensville Exxon, LLC, was also secured by the team.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood office building sells for $6.1M

A Brentwood office building located across the street from the Maryland Farms YMCA has sold for $6.1 million. The new owner of the property, located at 5106 Maryland Way and home to HCTec, is Memphis-based LLC affiliated with office equipment supplier Memphis Communications Corp. The seller was DJ LLC, which...
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfa#Thanksgiving#Art#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Franklin Christmas Market
Axios Nashville

5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Cheekwood Announces Black Arts Bash on Aug. 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie

Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville

DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN  – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

