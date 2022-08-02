Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes

Read on www.skysports.com
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
BBC
Cardiff City and Norwich City charged after melee during season opener
Cardiff City and Norwich City have both been charged by the FA following second half pitch melee in their Championship fixture on Saturday, 30 July. The melee erupted in the second half the game, which Cardiff City won 1-0, after a foul by Joe Ralls on Teemu Pukki. It is...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Erik ten Hag on if Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United vs. Brighton: 'We will see'
The transfer saga involving Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hover over new manager Erik ten Hag ahead of Sunday's Premier League season opener versus Brighton and Hove Albion that will occur at Old Trafford. Most recently, Ten Hag blasted both Ronaldo and teammate Diogo Dalot after the pair...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Have Enquired About Udinese's Destiny Udogie
Manchester City have enquired about Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie as they ramp up their search for a new fullback, according to reports in Italy. Udogie is one of the most highly regarded young fullbacks in Europe, having impressed in the Serie A at such a young age. The 19-year-old was loaned out to Udinese last season from Hellas Verona and the Udine natives opted to make his deal a permanent one following an outstanding 2021/22 campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Man Utd training amid transfer exit talks – and could be in for Brighton recall
CRISTIANO RONALDO arrived at training this morning in line for a possible start on Sunday. The Manchester United star's future has dominated headlines this summer, as he desperately seeks an Old Trafford exit. But with no transfer having yet materialised, he could find himself in the team on Sunday against...
SkySports
Premier League season predictions - Keane, Nev, Carra and Richards have their say
Who will win the Premier League this season? Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards give their predictions.
SkySports
SkySports
Pundits on Premier League season: Predictions, transfers, Cristiano Ronaldo future, Erling Haaland and more
Sky Sports' football pundits give us their predictions, hopes and analysis ahead of a new Premier League campaign, with all the key questions answered. Roy Keane: Just Liverpool and Man City, I think they're a level ahead of everyone else. We've seen that with recruitment. Even the game last week, I know it's only the Community Shield and pre-season, I just can't see the other teams getting near them for the title. There will be improvement at Tottenham and Manchester United have to be better than last year, but the simple answer in terms of winning the league: Liverpool and City. I can't see beyond it.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham
Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
SkySports
Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker not concerned about settling in the Premier League after difficult Community Shield debut
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says he is not concerned about settling in the Premier League following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker made his debut for Pep Guardiola's side in Sunday's Community Shield match against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and endured a frustrating evening, missing a golden chance from six yards in an eventual 3-1 defeat.
SkySports
Back Antonio Conte to work his magic and lead Tottenham to a trophy at 3/1 - Jones Knows
The time is now for Tottenham. Antonio Conte isn't here for a long-term project. He is asking the club to win and win this season. And credit to the club, they are listening to his wishes. 2pts on Tottenham to win a trophy this season (3/1 with Sky Bet -...
SkySports
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign Brighton left-back for £52.5m, deal not yet complete
Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £52.5m, but a deal has not been completed for the left-back. Numerous sources involved in the deal have told Sky Sports News a deal has been agreed in principle. Brighton have since denied a deal...
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
SkySports
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea captain signs new two-year contract to quash Barcelona speculation
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024. The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona's long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old. The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of...
Report: Manchester United Hold ‘Long-Standing’ Interest in Premier League Midfielder
In light of the extended Frenkie de Jong debacle, United's contingency plan for a different midfielder has been laid out by Melissa Reddy.
