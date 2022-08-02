This simple tool makes the most delicious campfire treats

Malory Ruesch, Al Richards, and Dave Durocher, speakers at the Healing Utah Success Summit, shared their stories and the importance of their upcoming event. They said that the event is being held to reconnect the community, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will educate, support, and heal the attendees and offers a safe place to share stories, and experiences and build connections. Those struggling with addiction, suicide, and domestic violence are the focus of the event and all families and those who have been affected by these hardships are welcome to attend.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO