This simple tool makes the most delicious campfire treats

Putting a spotlight on Utah’s best food and wine creations
(Good Things Utah) There’s no shortage of amazing flavors to find here in our great state. And with countless options to choose from, it’s fortunate that we have Taste Utah to guide our tongues to the most delicious destinations. Led by host Katy Sine, the Taste Utah show highlights the amazing culinary culture we have and also the inspiring people behind each dish.
Bringing flower power to Utah
Heather Griffiths, President of Utah Cut Flower Farm joins us today to talk about all things floral. On August 13th from 5-8 pm, Utah Cut Flower Farm will be hosting the First Annual Utah Flower Day at Wheeler Farm. The event will host local flower farmers that you can meet in order to get to know your flower suppliers.
Where to ride one of the most scenic roads in the nation
(Good Things Utah) We’re fortunate that Utah is chock-full of adventure around every corner, and no one knows this better than the hosts of At Your Leisure. Every weekend they bring us some of the most stunning landscapes to explore, all here within our home state. For this week’s...
Finding comfort in these new luxury townhomes
(Good Things Utah) Another week means another stunning home for us to visit by Fieldstone Homes. For over 20 years now, the home builder has designed and constructed some of the premier home communities in the state. Today, they’ve integrated their signature styles and quality craftsmanship to introduce 12 one-of-a-kind communities for residents to build their dream homes.
Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy
Red Cross helps Kentucky flood survivors
A grand event celebrating our early childhood educators
(Good Things Utah) In the wake of a pandemic, parents around the globe have realized how much hard work goes into being a teacher. While many teachers find reward in educating a new generation — the career can be, in reality, a thankless endeavor for most. Waterford Upstart, an...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Recognizing Utah’s top women over the age of 40
Sindee Savage, a committee member of 40 over 40, and Sidni L. Shorter, a nominee for 40 over 40, talked about what it means to be a successful woman over the age of 40. Savage said that 40 over 40 have received nominations from the age of 40 up to 89 totaling up to around 200 nominations overall. The program is special, she said because it recognizes the experience and wisdom of women who are at the top of their fields after decades of experience.
California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said...
4 teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Event aims to heal and reconnect communities
Malory Ruesch, Al Richards, and Dave Durocher, speakers at the Healing Utah Success Summit, shared their stories and the importance of their upcoming event. They said that the event is being held to reconnect the community, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will educate, support, and heal the attendees and offers a safe place to share stories, and experiences and build connections. Those struggling with addiction, suicide, and domestic violence are the focus of the event and all families and those who have been affected by these hardships are welcome to attend.
Nicea gets a stylish and rugged new ride from Honda
(Good Things Utah) It’s safe to say that our Nicea DeGering loves to ride her Honda Passport. Between the comfort of the car’s interior and the conveniently spacious seating, Honda always comes through for her. This week Nicea joined Scott Harding of Utah Honda Dealers to take a look at their new 2022 Passport, and then take it home!
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a California gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light without braking and struck two vehicles in an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.
