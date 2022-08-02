After overnight talks, mental health deal rose with sun

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As a news organization, we know all about deadlines. Sometimes the ticking clock is just the kick needed to spur meaningful action. But in the race to the legislative finish line, Massachusetts lawmakers seem determined to break their own records – and not in a good way. Last weekend, they finished formal sessions for the year with a 23-hour Sunday marathon conducted largely out of public view. This is no way to handle the people’s business.

