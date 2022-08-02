After overnight talks, mental health deal rose with sun

Read on www.wcvb.com
‘There really is no tension:’ Massachusetts police commission weighs clarity of force regulations, focuses on mental health crisis situations
A statewide police oversight panel took steps Thursday toward clarifying that Massachusetts law does not ban officers from using “proportionate” force when moving to hospitalize someone in a potentially dangerous mental health crisis, and members made clear they believe that potentially deadly options should not be off the table.
Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.
Editorial: Aug. 5, 2022: No way to do business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As a news organization, we know all about deadlines. Sometimes the ticking clock is just the kick needed to spur meaningful action. But in the race to the legislative finish line, Massachusetts lawmakers seem determined to break their own records – and not in a good way. Last weekend, they finished formal sessions for the year with a 23-hour Sunday marathon conducted largely out of public view. This is no way to handle the people’s business.
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
Abortion in Massachusetts: After having an abortion in the ‘80s, she vowed to never be faced with that choice again
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. __________
Abortion in Massachusetts: She didn’t know a procedure she said saved her life could be considered an abortion
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. It wasn’t until after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe...
Massachusetts Gaming Commission suggests timeline of several months for sports gambling
BOSTON — Forget about the World Series and most of the NFL season, Massachusetts regulators suggested this week that it could take several months to make sports wagering a reality, assuming the governor signs legalization into law. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission discussed the issue Thursday, but members were careful...
Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge
Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
Mass. once again named healthiest state in the country
The Bay State earned top marks in categories like healthcare access and housing and transportation. For the second year in a row, Massachusetts has been named the healthiest state in the country, according to a study from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the digital health company Sharecare. In particular, the Bay State excelled in providing healthcare access and housing and transportation.
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing benefits from Massachusetts veteran
A Rhode Island woman formerly from Massachusetts pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was sworn to protect.
Poor air quality across Massachusetts expected Thursday; department of environmental protection issues advisory
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality advisory on Thursday due to an expected increase in ozone levels. The affected areas include the western, central and eastern parts of the state, according to the agency. The air quality alert is effective from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m....
