LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain. This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint. Kershaw had an X-ray and an MRI on Friday, but Dave Roberts didn’t know the results of the MRI prior to Los Angeles’ game against San Diego. Roberts said Kershaw was sore on Friday. “Hopefully it’s going to be shorter than longer,” Roberts said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO