Michelin-starred chef leaves fine-dining world behind with Ethel's Fancy

Read on www.almanacnews.com
Related
Eater
Niku Steakhouse Is Getting a More Casual Sister Restaurant This Fall
Good news for fans of Niku Steakhouse — and, well, any of Omakase Restaurant Group’s many successful brands including Michelin-starred Omakase and dim sum destination Dumpling Time. The company’s collection of restaurants will increase by one in September when Rosemary & Pine opens in San Francisco’s Design District.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes
SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Popular San Francisco Jazz Club to Close its Doors
Club Deluxe, a beloved jazz club in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood is reportedly closing its doors. Club owner Sarah Wilde recently sent a letter, informing the musicians that the business will be closing soon. Musicians have entertained locals and tourists at Club Deluxe since the 1990's. Steve Lucky told NBC...
The Almanac Online
Menlo Park seeks to become regional draw for interior design
A new collaboration of Menlo Park businesses is looking to turn the city's downtown into a regional destination for interior design projects, bringing together 20 local design stores for the first time. The idea for the design district began in spring of 2021 from Alex Beltramo of Teresa's Antiques, a...
losgatan.com
Was this the last Promenade ever? (photos)
Raul Caballero, 49, from San Jose was enjoying the Funky Latin Orchestra’s horns, drums and energetic vocal stylings in the early evening, July 28. The last of 2022’s Promenades was underway, after the seventh was canceled because the money to pay for it dried up. “I’ve been here...
hoodline.com
New jazz bar and restaurant hopes to rekindle the once thriving music scene in North Beach
A new restaurant and bar in the works in North Beach is hoping to ramp up San Francisco’s jazz scene in a major way. Keys Jazz Bistro is hoping to open by the end of the year at 498 Broadway in the roomy 4,000-square-foot space formerly held by Horizon Restaurant and Lounge. The location was also the site of Vanessi's Italian Restaurant for more than 50 years. Keys Jazz Bistro is being opened by Simon Rowe, a jazz piano player and former professor at San Francisco's Conservatory of Music. "We want to have a very nice high-quality casual dining offering. I'm confident there's a strong desire for that mixture of concertizing and socializing and food and drink," Rowe told the SF Business Times.
Silicon Valley
San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale
For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
thechronicle.news
S.F. legacy restaurant says goodbye after 45 years, plus newer closures
As a part of our ongoing reporting on the closures of native eating places, here’s a checklist of Bay Space institutions that closed in July 2022. Notable shutterings embody tapas bar Cha Cha Cha within the Mission District of San Francisco, the acclaimed Two Jack’s Nik’s Place within the Decrease Haight and the favored Taiwan Bento in Oakland. See June 2022’s checklist of closings right here.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line
Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy... The post Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line appeared first on San José Spotlight.
globalconstructionreview.com
Construction begins on Lendlease’s $1.2bn San Francisco tower
Construction has begun on a 47-storey mixed-use tower at 30 Van Ness in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood by Australian developer Lendlease. The 165m tower, Lendlease’s largest development in the Americas, will cost an estimated $1.2bn and will contain 27,000 sq m of retail and office space, with 333 residencies.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
The Almanac Online
Filoli estate opens vegetable garden to public for the first time
The sprawling 16 acres of gardens at Woodside's Filoli estate have been open to the public for nearly 50 years — or at least most of them have. Starting this week, visitors will get a chance to check out a previously unseen garden that was essential back in the days when Filoli was a working estate: the vegetable garden.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48
San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
Comments / 0