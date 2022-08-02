Read on gettysburgconnection.org
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
Enola Man Admits To Stealing $39,000 From Employer: Police
A Pennsylvania has admitted to stealing $39,000 for his employer, authorities say. Bryce Allen Cahill, 30, admitted to taking the money from Central Hardware located at 15 North Enola Road, Enola, authorities state in a release on Wednesday, August 3. East Pennsboro Township police first became alerted to the theft...
Man charged after shots fired incident in Lancaster County
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in Penn Township, Lancaster County.
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel Ends: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt has concluded at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police were on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle around 1 p.m. The wanted man was described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs,...
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)
A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police
Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
8-year-old girl dead in shooting in Towson
Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man
Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police. An investigation...
Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths & house fire; police reports
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was...
York City Homicide Victim Identified
YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Monday in York on the 300 block of Miller Lane as 37-year-old Leonard Johnson of Manchester. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide. So far, police have no suspects or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. This is the 22nd homicide death in York County.
Cumberland County woman gets 2.5 to 7 years in prison in West Shore drug death case
A Silver Spring Township woman received a minimum two-and-a-half year prison sentence Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 drug overdose death of an Enola woman. Jessica Smith pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and a drug delivery charges stemming from the death of Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 36. Gilbert, a mother of three, was found lying on the rear porch of her home in the first block of High Street, East Pennsboro Township, on the morning of Oct. 20, 2020.
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Police Searching For Bank Fraud Suspect
NEW FREEDOM, PA- The Southern York Regional Police are attempting to identify the suspect of...
Firefighter, mom charged with abusing 1-year-old who suffered brain bleeds
Police charged a Dauphin County firefighter with aggravated assault after they say he abused his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter causing multiple brain bleeds and bruising. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the girl was found unresponsive Wednesday at her home in the 100 block of Market Street in Wiilliamstown Borough.
Boyfriend Indicted For Tracking Down, Murdering Ex-GF In Baltimore: State AG
A homicide suspect who allegedly tracked his ex-girlfriend for several blocks before fatally stabbing her in Baltimore has been indicted on murder charges, the Maryland Attorney General announced. Forell Dwayne Isaac, 38, of Baltimore, has been indicted for the murder of 29-year-old Linique Green on Sept. 12, 2021, after allegedly...
