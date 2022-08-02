ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Enola Man Admits To Stealing $39,000 From Employer: Police

A Pennsylvania has admitted to stealing $39,000 for his employer, authorities say. Bryce Allen Cahill, 30, admitted to taking the money from Central Hardware located at 15 North Enola Road, Enola, authorities state in a release on Wednesday, August 3. East Pennsboro Township police first became alerted to the theft...
ENOLA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel Ends: State Police (DEVELOPING)

A manhunt has concluded at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police were on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle around 1 p.m. The wanted man was described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs,...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hands And Knees#Violent Crime#Ems
Daily Voice

Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police

Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdac.com

York City Homicide Victim Identified

YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Monday in York on the 300 block of Miller Lane as 37-year-old Leonard Johnson of Manchester. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide. So far, police have no suspects or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. This is the 22nd homicide death in York County.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County woman gets 2.5 to 7 years in prison in West Shore drug death case

A Silver Spring Township woman received a minimum two-and-a-half year prison sentence Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 drug overdose death of an Enola woman. Jessica Smith pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and a drug delivery charges stemming from the death of Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 36. Gilbert, a mother of three, was found lying on the rear porch of her home in the first block of High Street, East Pennsboro Township, on the morning of Oct. 20, 2020.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighter, mom charged with abusing 1-year-old who suffered brain bleeds

Police charged a Dauphin County firefighter with aggravated assault after they say he abused his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter causing multiple brain bleeds and bruising. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the girl was found unresponsive Wednesday at her home in the 100 block of Market Street in Wiilliamstown Borough.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy