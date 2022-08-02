Read on thebossmagazine.com
Related
The 5 Qualities of Superior Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurial success is all part of a journey, but these five qualities will encourage and aid you along the way.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire Bethenny Frankel on why good ideas are not enough to be successful in business
Bethenny Frankel found success with her Skinnygirl lifestyle brand, ranging from specialty food items to branded apparel. She describes herself as an "ideas person" and broke through with a pre-packaged low calorie margarita. But she says good ideas can only take you so far, and it is determination which is...
Trade Group Advocates for Startups Focused on Carbon Removal to Fight Climate Change
Climate change is making weather events more severe, but some startups and entrepreneurs are working on technology to help remove carbon from the atmosphere to reverse the impact. The Carbon Business Council was launched in order to help those startups get their tech in front of lawmakers, work on solutions to remove and manage carbon, and scale their tech responsibly. Ben Rubin, Executive Director of the Carbon Business Council, joins Closing Bell to discuss the council's goals, its members, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Running a Startup: 5 Common Roadblocks and How To Overcome Them
Launching a startup is hard work -- with no guarantee that it will lead to a thriving, profitable company. In fact, 20% of new businesses fail within the first year, according to the U.S. Bureau of...
thebossmagazine.com
4 Common Payroll Mistakes
Each year, thousands of businesses face inconsistencies in their payroll records when it’s time to file their tax returns. While most payroll errors are easily fixed if spotted early enough, the lead-up to payroll year end can be a challenging time for businesses, especially if it coincides with an influx of sales or plans to grow your offering. However, it’s also the perfect time of year to take stock of your current payroll process to minimize the number of mistakes you might be making.
thebossmagazine.com
Driverless and Smart Vehicles Are Coming to the Construction Industry
Smart construction equipment is on the horizon, but is the industry ready for it? Tools are evolving, from AI-powered driverless construction equipment to intuitive IoT sensor technology. It remains to be seen whether or not the sector is prepared to adapt to these major changes. IoT Smart Construction Equipment. The...
Make Continuous Improvement Culture Your Competitive Edge With These 5 Tips
There is never a better time than now to become a continuous improvement leader. Here's why and how to do it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inc.com
Mentorship: How an Experienced Guide Can Help Boost Your Success
Successful entrepreneurs often align themselves with a desired outcome tied to purpose and passion. They understand that this foundational framework is critical to their success in being able to outlast the ups and downs of business. They want to excel at their craft to not only succeed for themselves but also make an impact while creating a legacy. Socrates was quoted as saying, "The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing." When you have an insatiable desire to succeed for a greater purpose tied to your passion, gaining insight from someone who did it before you may help. The relationship between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan is a great example of how a mentor can provide insight and validation to help someone on the rise.
Self-Reliance Is The Only Way Forward In A Post-Pandemic World
The COVID-19 pandemic is turning out to be a crisis with many learnings, one of them being self-reliant. Bitcoin and cryptocurrency proved its resilience during the pandemic, offering reliable and instant alternative methods to share and access resources without crumbling down due to a financial shortfall, powerplay, or centralized functioning. Human beings are and will be the common denominator to put any technology forward. The key would be to nurture curiosity and the rest would fall into place from lockdown from the lockdown.
ceoworld.biz
Why Building and Maintaining Connections is the Elixir
The moment a new person enters your life, possibilities for the both of you multiply. A handshake can mean as much as a new client or business partner. The person you meet may have the solution to that problem you’ve had for months, or they may introduce you to the person that has it.
How To Create a Work Culture Where Everyone Has A Voice
Creating a space where everyone is heard is a core principle to implement in business and life.
TechCrunch
Study of Facebook friendships explores how economic mobility works in the US
A research team led by Harvard economist Raj Chetty published the results today across two papers in the journal Nature, exploring how social connections lead to economic opportunity. The researchers examined data from 21 billion friendships on Facebook, collected from 72.2 million U.S.-based Facebook users between age 25 and 44 who listed their zip code.
Your Job as CEO Is to Make Yourself Replaceable. Here's How to Create a Company That Can Thrive Without You.
These are the steps every CEO should take to hire the right people to keep the company going without them.
Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day
Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.
Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.
Your business needs to adapt to your employees' new needs.
Comments / 0