Successful entrepreneurs often align themselves with a desired outcome tied to purpose and passion. They understand that this foundational framework is critical to their success in being able to outlast the ups and downs of business. They want to excel at their craft to not only succeed for themselves but also make an impact while creating a legacy. Socrates was quoted as saying, "The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing." When you have an insatiable desire to succeed for a greater purpose tied to your passion, gaining insight from someone who did it before you may help. The relationship between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan is a great example of how a mentor can provide insight and validation to help someone on the rise.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO