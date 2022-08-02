ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
Fortune

Bitcoin at $35K? SBF would ‘—-ing take that’

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, said he’d be content if Bitcoin ended the year at $35,000. Bitcoin has taken a beating since its highs in November, but billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried thinks the pain may soon come to an end. “I think we’ve seen the worst...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, Binance.US delists AMP token, and hackers steal $200 million from Nomad: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Adrian Hetman of Immunefi discusses the $200 million breach of Nomad's blockchain bridge, and how to make the technology more secure.
CoinDesk

MicroStrategy Shares Surge as Michael Saylor Puts Full Focus on Bitcoin

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is up nearly 15% on Wednesday, helped by a modest rally in bitcoin (BTC) and news late Tuesday that Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO to become executive chairman. The software company's president, Phong Le, will become CEO. The management changes will allow for the company's...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
