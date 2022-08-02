Labels for two monkeypox test samples got mixed up. Here’s what the laboratory says

Read on www.aol.com
1 dead, 11 sickened in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's Napa County
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have found one possible source of the bacteria that causes the illness, authorities said Wednesday. High levels of Legionella bacteria were found in a water sample taken...
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old employee fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South...
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake's victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
thecentersquare.com
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
National Guard called into Eastern Kentucky to patrol after 6 people arrested for looting
Six people have been arrested for looting and stealing in Perry County since flooding struck last week and Kentucky National Guard military police were headed to at least two counties Wednesday in an effort to curb crime. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said six people had been arrested for looting...
Woman arrested in Missouri for murder of man in Charlotte
Nearly a week after a suspect was arrested in Missouri, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are awaiting her extradition back to Charlotte related to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man. Jasmine Howard, 25, was arrested in Lee’s Summit, near Kansas City, after the FBI, U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement...
Nearly 70 acts to play 3-day Garden City music fest from Treefort founders. Here’s who
Boise band Built To Spill, the Bay Area’s Monophonics and Los Angeles-based Automatic will headline the inaugural three-day Flipside Fest next month in Garden City. Produced by the organizers of Boise’s annual Treefort Music Fest, the event Sept. 23-25 will be “super similar to Treefort,” they promise, “but like on a mini-scale.”
Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S. Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
