ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Alex Jones tried to hawk his supplements as he took the stand in $150m defamation trial

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhaBr_0h2NnQrf00

Alex Jones tried to promote his supplement business while on the stand in his $150m Sandy Hook defamation trial.

The conspiracy theorist boasted about the quality of the vitamins sold on Infowars in an extended rant to the jury.

That jury is responsible for deciding how much Jones must pay in damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse Lewis in the 2012 school shooting that claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.

Under questioning from his lawyer Andino Reynal about the Infowars business model, Jones said he made $165m from promoting supplements on the site.

“We have them made by the top lab recognised in the United States. All we do is put our label on it, so we know it is triple tested the highest quality and that’s why people love it,” he said.

“It is the best out there... there’s all sorts of crap you can buy in a gas station out there. That’s not what ours is... we buy ours from the Japanese.”

Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing Jesse’s parents, took issue with Jones’ testimony. After the jury had been let go for the day, he accused Jones of lying on the stand in claiming that he was bankrupt and had complied with discovery.

He also accused Mr Reynal of “intentionally soliciting testimony to sabotage this hearing”.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble strongly admonished Jones, saying he was “abusing my tolerance and making asides to the jury improperly”.

“Mr Jones, you may have filed for bankruptcy, I don’t know that but I’ve heard that. That doesn’t make a person or a company bankrupt. You’re already under oath to tell the truth. You’ve already violated that oath twice, today. This is not your show,” she said.

Asked if he understood what she had said, Jones replied: “Yes, I believe what I said was true.”

“You believe everything you say is true but it isn’t,” the judge fired back at Jones. “Your beliefs do not make something true. That is what we’re doing here, just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true.”

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis earlier testified of suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and living in a constant state of fear of Jones’ supporters. They talked emotionally about a yearslong campaign of harassment from Jones’ listeners who had believed his repeated, false claims that the Sandy Hook shooting had been staged.

“To come on and say that Jesse never existed, that is was a hoax,” Ms Scareltt said, addressing Jones directly. “I know there are hoaxes out there but this was an incredibly real event, and I lived it. It is unbelievable that you would continue to say that it didn’t happen.”

Judge Guerra Gamble also told off Jones several times for chewing in court.

Jones claimed he had dental surgery to remove a tooth last week and was massaging the area around the missing tooth, and offered to show the judge his mouth.

“I don’t want to see the inside of your mouth. Sit down,” Judge Guerra Gamble replied.

Video footage posted to social media appeared to show him turning his back to the judge and placing something in his mouth.

At the start of his testimony, Jones apologised to the parents.

“I never intentionally tried to hurt you, I never even said your name until we came to court,” he said.

Comments / 249

FL Strong
4d ago

This guy is a child . Everything he does and says is like dealing with your kid . Don’t chew on court , oh I had mouth surgery . Your company made 165 million on supplements alone , oh Im bankrupt. You keep saying sandy hook never happened, I believe it , so it’s okay to say it . This will be fun to watch. Be thing judges really hate is people thinking they are smarter than our justice system.

Reply(3)
134
Hippychic
4d ago

Wait, I thought he was saying he was so bankruptced and had no money to pay these families but now he has this awesome new company? Good, I hope the judge gives those parents the entire company. I hope the judge gives the families every cent he has, every cent his family has. He destroyed entire families. His family should also be impacted. Bankrupt them all.

Reply(9)
118
Julie Bennett
4d ago

Everybody keep in mind that this is the same defense they are using for trump. That he believes it's true...doesn't matter that he's lying. As ridiculous as it sounds...it can also be classified as mental illness. But the arrogance that goes with the "I believe it to be true" defense will be the downfall for both of them.

Reply(3)
110
Related
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Alex Jones bizarrely calls $4.1m Sandy Hook judgment a ‘victory for truth’ as punitive damages loom

After the jury reached a verdict in Alex Jones’s defamation damages trial and ordered him to pay the plaintiffs compensatory damages of $4.1m (£3.4m), the bombastic Infowars host nevertheless declared victory.Mr Jones was taken to court by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook massacre victim six-year-old Jesse Lewis, after they alleged they had endured years of torment and anguish because of his claims that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.While the jury awarded a significantly smaller amount than the plaintiffs’ request for $150m (£124m), it was far more than the $8 (£6.6m) offered by...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Malia Obama, 24, spends time with 32-year-old record producer Dawit Eklund

Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Jones#Defamation#The Stand#Japanese
RadarOnline

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
RadarOnline

Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Alex Jones Could Lose His $300,000 Armored Truck, Poor Guy

Two Sandy Hook parents are suing the conspiracy theorist for $150 million, meaning Jones would likely have to sell his $300,000 pretend army truck to pay up. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of ‘rigging’ Sandy Hook case

The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy