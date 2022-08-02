Read on bartlesvilleradio.com
Broken Arrow Public Schools in need of support staff ahead of new school year
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The second largest school district in Green Country is still looking to hire support staff for key positions before students return to class on August 24th. The Broken Arrow School District is holding a Support Job Fair Aug. 5 until 4 p.m. in the Broken...
Several School Districts Head Into Semester With Lowered Accreditation
Several school districts in Oklahoma are going into the new school year with a lowered accreditation status from the state. The state voted for Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools to be given the "Accredited with Warning" status last week. There is a variety of reasons districts have that lowered status....
New COVID Variant Spreads, not as Serious
In the past week, an additional 11,852 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state of Oklahoma, this according to the State Department of Health. There were 84 COVID-19 related deaths added to the report as well. Osage County has seen a slight dip over the past week and Public Information Officer with the State Department of Health, Scott Haywood said the new variant does spread, but isn't as serious.
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law
There is growing concern about the consequences a teacher might face if they are the reason their district received a lower accreditation status because of violations to HB 1775.
Treatment Center Available for Osage Nation Men and Women
The Osage Nation Counseling Center has opened a Primary Residential Treatment Center, which is aimed at assisting men and women struggling with substance abuse. The 60-day program, opened in 2000, serves Native Americans over the age of 18 across Oklahoma and all surrounding states. Director of the Program, Stacy Lookout explains what they do:
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
Daycare Deserts: Oklahoma parents struggling to find childcare
Oklahoma has what are considered childcare deserts in which a county doesn’t have enough licensed childcare facilities for working families.
Bartlesville nonprofit teaches children importance of farming, growing tomatoes
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new, unique tomato farm in Bartlesville, Okla. is teaching children the importance of growing, farming and planting. OK EAT has an heirloom organic tomato farm and tent. It’s open for visits and lessons. There’s limited tomatoes available for picking, but they have around 52 different varieties of tomatoes, everything from gourmet to cherry.
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
Long Story Short: SQ 781’s Fund is Empty
Jennifer Palmer reports on a contentious state school board meeting that resulted in stiff penalties for Tulsa and Mustang public schools; Palmer also reports on a federal audit that recommends the U.S. Department of Education take back more $650,000 in GEER grant money that was misspent in Oklahoma; Ashlynd Huffman reports that the special fund established by voters through State Question 781 seven years ago hasn’t received a dime. Ted Streuli hosts.
Summer Sizzlin' Series Back to School Blast
The Sizzlin' Summer Series will host the final event of the season, Back to School Bash, on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm. This event is free, family friendly, and outdoors. Appearing with Brad Doenges on Car Talk, Val Callaghan with the Center announced that the the entertainment for...
Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
BPS Board of Education Holds a Special Meeting, Lunch Prices Raised
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday to approve just two items: the surplus materials and the hike in the school lunch prices. According to Jon Beckloff, Director of Child Nutrition for Sodexo, the prices for school meals have remained flat for the last...
Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme
The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
Rain Garden To Be Built in Jo Allyn Lowe Park
Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden. A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Community Events
Bartlesville Civic Ballet Open House will be held Friday and Saturday, at 110 E. 2nd Street, in Bartlesville. Classes are free. For times and ages, call 918-213-5557 or email bartlesvillecivicballet@gmail.com.
Local pharmacy sees shortages in two key areas
Carefirst Compounding Pharmacy sees shortage in applicants and certain drugs. Pharmacist believes hiring shortage is due to pharmacy school closing in Tulsa.
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
