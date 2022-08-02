In the past week, an additional 11,852 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state of Oklahoma, this according to the State Department of Health. There were 84 COVID-19 related deaths added to the report as well. Osage County has seen a slight dip over the past week and Public Information Officer with the State Department of Health, Scott Haywood said the new variant does spread, but isn't as serious.

