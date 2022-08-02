ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

New COVID Variant Spreads, not as Serious

In the past week, an additional 11,852 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state of Oklahoma, this according to the State Department of Health. There were 84 COVID-19 related deaths added to the report as well. Osage County has seen a slight dip over the past week and Public Information Officer with the State Department of Health, Scott Haywood said the new variant does spread, but isn't as serious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Education
Bartlesville, OK
Education
Bartlesville, OK
Health
bartlesvilleradio.com

Treatment Center Available for Osage Nation Men and Women

The Osage Nation Counseling Center has opened a Primary Residential Treatment Center, which is aimed at assisting men and women struggling with substance abuse. The 60-day program, opened in 2000, serves Native Americans over the age of 18 across Oklahoma and all surrounding states. Director of the Program, Stacy Lookout explains what they do:
#Covid Alert#General Health
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bartlesville nonprofit teaches children importance of farming, growing tomatoes

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new, unique tomato farm in Bartlesville, Okla. is teaching children the importance of growing, farming and planting. OK EAT has an heirloom organic tomato farm and tent. It’s open for visits and lessons. There’s limited tomatoes available for picking, but they have around 52 different varieties of tomatoes, everything from gourmet to cherry.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Long Story Short: SQ 781’s Fund is Empty

Jennifer Palmer reports on a contentious state school board meeting that resulted in stiff penalties for Tulsa and Mustang public schools; Palmer also reports on a federal audit that recommends the U.S. Department of Education take back more $650,000 in GEER grant money that was misspent in Oklahoma; Ashlynd Huffman reports that the special fund established by voters through State Question 781 seven years ago hasn’t received a dime. Ted Streuli hosts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Summer Sizzlin' Series Back to School Blast

The Sizzlin' Summer Series will host the final event of the season, Back to School Bash, on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm. This event is free, family friendly, and outdoors. Appearing with Brad Doenges on Car Talk, Val Callaghan with the Center announced that the the entertainment for...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPS Board of Education Holds a Special Meeting, Lunch Prices Raised

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday to approve just two items: the surplus materials and the hike in the school lunch prices. According to Jon Beckloff, Director of Child Nutrition for Sodexo, the prices for school meals have remained flat for the last...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme

The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rain Garden To Be Built in Jo Allyn Lowe Park

Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden. A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
Community Events

Community Events

Bartlesville Civic Ballet Open House will be held Friday and Saturday, at 110 E. 2nd Street, in Bartlesville. Classes are free. For times and ages, call 918-213-5557 or email bartlesvillecivicballet@gmail.com.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

