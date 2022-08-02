ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

VIDEO: Beating the heat at Bishop's Orchard in Guilford

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Friday morning

TOWN BY TOWN: Sensory-friendly performance of Anne of Green Gables at Goodspeed. Goodspeed in East Haddam will be holding a sensory-friendly performance of Anne of Green Gables on Sunday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. TOWN BY TOWN: Breaking ground on a walking trail in New Britain. Updated: 5 hours ago.
EAST HADDAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
HARTFORD, CT
Guilford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hartford, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Guilford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants

An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
WATERBURY, CT
Person
Alex Jones
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week. People are fed up, and activists want answers. They believe crime has gone up, but Eyewitness News is getting them the answers. Nine people have been shot in Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash

Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player ​“with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
HAMDEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers

When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gun safety advocates hold roundtable discussion on guns in Conn.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun safety advocates sat down with Governor Lamont to discuss ways to make Connecticut safer. One need gun safety advocates are looking to address is the need for more community investment. One event that is looking to accomplish this goal is Waterbury’s National Night Out event.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Eyewitness News

Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain

A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Person struck, killed by driver in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Hamden on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 36-year-old David Welch of Hamden. Police said it happened on Dixwell Avenue near George Street around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

