VIDEO: Beating the heat at Bishop's Orchard in Guilford

TOWN BY TOWN: Sensory-friendly performance of Anne of Green Gables at Goodspeed. Goodspeed in East Haddam will be holding a sensory-friendly performance of Anne of Green Gables on Sunday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Journal Inquirer
Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
WRGB
Diversity czar for Connecticut school district slammed for retweets attacking White people
FAIRFIELD, CONN. (TND) — Digna Marte, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director at Fairfield Public Schools (FPS) in Connecticut, is in hot water over controversial retweets about White people. There were two retweets in particular, including one that said the U.S. "is coming apart at the seams" and...
Eyewitness News
Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
Eyewitness News
Portland horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Hartford's homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators claim in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Eyewitness News
Lots of families were here today to burn some energy outside while staying cool.
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants
An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland.
Eyewitness News
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
Eyewitness News
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week. People are fed up, and activists want answers. They believe crime has gone up, but Eyewitness News is getting them the answers. Nine people have been shot in Hartford...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
Eyewitness News
Gun safety advocates hold roundtable discussion on guns in Conn.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun safety advocates sat down with Governor Lamont to discuss ways to make Connecticut safer. One need gun safety advocates are looking to address is the need for more community investment. One event that is looking to accomplish this goal is Waterbury’s National Night Out event.
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Person struck, killed by driver in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Hamden on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 36-year-old David Welch of Hamden. Police said it happened on Dixwell Avenue near George Street around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian...
Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
Eyewitness News
TOWN BY TOWN: Sensory-friendly performance of Anne of Green Gables at Goodspeed
Meteorologist Scot Haney called Friday another day of sultry heat.
