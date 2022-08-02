WATCH | Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag

Read on www.wkyt.com
Related
Kait 8
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
WKYT 27
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Kentucky Flooding: Butler County Sheriff’s team deployed; Update from OFT-1
HAMILTON — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says members of the Emergency Response Services (ERS) are being deployed to Hazard, Kentucky in Perry County due to the flooding, according to a media release. Sherriff Richard Jones says ERS personnel will assist the Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Texas man arrested for flying to Louisville, scamming elderly woman out of money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised. They told her she needed to transfer a large...
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
WKYT 27
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko is giving back to flood victims in eastern Kentucky with the help of the social media community. He posted an Amazon wish list three days ago and has already received hundreds of packages with four days of giving left to go. “This is...
WBKO
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested Friday for using her 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, officials said. Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office,...
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
Kentucky Police Officer Says Chris Stapleton Desperate To Help Out With Flood Relief: “No Job Was Too Small Or Beneath Him”
Chris Stapleton is a class act in every sense of the term. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
WKYT 27
Beshear makes stop in Lexington to thank first responders involved with flood rescues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear stopped in Lexington to thank first responders on Thursday, saying some with the Lexington Fire Department rescued 130 Kentuckians alone and assisted in missions that saved more than 2,000 lives. The governor commissioned the first responders as Kentucky Colonels, the highest honor he...
Mississippi girl, 13, found in Kentucky; man arrested in connection to her disappearance
Kentucky police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old Mississippi girl. Just three days elapsed between the time the victim left her Ridgeland, Mississippi, residence on July 26 and when Covington police arrested Velasquez-Perez on July 29. "We get missing persons reports on a...
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
WKYT 27
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen. Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions. The men and...
Comments / 1