Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – West Charlotte High School’s head football coach has been suspended with pay, according to district officials. While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner’s July 26 suspension, staff said they would not comment further on personnel matters. Greiner accepted the West Charlotte job in 2020...
Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. First responders connect with community during National Night Out. Updated: 6 hours ago. First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night...
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C. Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled. Updated:...
Lunch Break Workouts
ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. interesection. Updated: 6 hours ago. The suspect is a juvenile. They are charged...
CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
Mecklenburg County completing initial phase of revaluation process
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you own property in Mecklenburg County, your tax rate could be changing at the start of next year. Tax assessors are conducting the regular revaluation of properties. New values will be announced, and notices sent out in January of next year. Right now, the tax...
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CATS cuts bus service on busiest routes
At Charlotte’s main bus station uptown this week, two Charlotte Area Transit System employees were passing out flyers, trying to get the word out: Big schedule changes are coming to the bus system. They met with passengers, telling them that a bus that once arrived every 15 minutes may...
Charlotte FC changes severe weather policy during delayed matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big Saturday night Charlotte FC game was halted for more than three hours due to rain and lightning in the area, and has some fans speaking out about what to do in this situation. Fans who were inside were forced to take cover in the...
Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced a new partnership with Catawba College in the creation and delivery of their grades 9-12 high school program. A key component to Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign, the high school will offer students a four-year journey of exploration and self-discovery in the context of authentic, community-based experiences.
Head coach of West Charlotte HS football team suspended, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE — The head coach of the West Charlotte High School football team has been suspended, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms. The district shared the news in an email to Channel 9 Thursday. CMS did not offer a reason for the suspension, saying, “We do not comment further on personnel matters.”
WATCH: Charlotte rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
Salisbury adult coed kickball league starts September 19
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department invites community members and businesses to participate in the fall 2022 adult kickball league. The fall league starts September 19 and runs through October 20. “The Salisbury adult co-ed kickball league is a fun, exciting opportunity for residents to revisit...
Heat, humidity, scattered storms on tap for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pattern across the Carolinas is one that is very typical for this time of the year. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. There’s a weak front to our north and high pressure – an extension of the Bermuda High – stationed...
Ghost guns in Charlotte and new federal regulations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ghost guns in Charlotte. CMPD says they saw a 7% increase in seizing ghost guns in the last five months of this year compared to that same time (Jan-May) last year. CMPD adds that they seize about 22 ghost guns per month. The homemade firearms can...
New affordable housing complex opens off Clinton Road in Charlotte
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency. In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Updated: 7 hours...
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
charlottemagazine.com
Unearthing the Mysteries of Charlotte’s Oldest Known Map
Librarian Shelia Bumgarner got the call in spring 2021. A longtime Charlottean wanted to donate an old map. It turned out to be an unexpected treasure, a hand-inked sheet measuring 4 by 5 feet—and drawn in 1855. Dubbed the Harris Map, it is the oldest detailed map yet known of Charlotte. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bumgarner says.
