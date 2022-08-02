ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina

In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – West Charlotte High School’s head football coach has been suspended with pay, according to district officials. While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner’s July 26 suspension, staff said they would not comment further on personnel matters. Greiner accepted the West Charlotte job in 2020...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. First responders connect with community during National Night Out. Updated: 6 hours ago. First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WBTV

Lunch Break Workouts

ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. interesection. Updated: 6 hours ago. The suspect is a juvenile. They are charged...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

CATS cuts bus service on busiest routes

At Charlotte’s main bus station uptown this week, two Charlotte Area Transit System employees were passing out flyers, trying to get the word out: Big schedule changes are coming to the bus system. They met with passengers, telling them that a bus that once arrived every 15 minutes may...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced a new partnership with Catawba College in the creation and delivery of their grades 9-12 high school program. A key component to Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign, the high school will offer students a four-year journey of exploration and self-discovery in the context of authentic, community-based experiences.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury adult coed kickball league starts September 19

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department invites community members and businesses to participate in the fall 2022 adult kickball league. The fall league starts September 19 and runs through October 20. “The Salisbury adult co-ed kickball league is a fun, exciting opportunity for residents to revisit...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Heat, humidity, scattered storms on tap for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pattern across the Carolinas is one that is very typical for this time of the year. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. There’s a weak front to our north and high pressure – an extension of the Bermuda High – stationed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ghost guns in Charlotte and new federal regulations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ghost guns in Charlotte. CMPD says they saw a 7% increase in seizing ghost guns in the last five months of this year compared to that same time (Jan-May) last year. CMPD adds that they seize about 22 ghost guns per month. The homemade firearms can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New affordable housing complex opens off Clinton Road in Charlotte

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency. In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Updated: 7 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Unearthing the Mysteries of Charlotte’s Oldest Known Map

Librarian Shelia Bumgarner got the call in spring 2021. A longtime Charlottean wanted to donate an old map. It turned out to be an unexpected treasure, a hand-inked sheet measuring 4 by 5 feet—and drawn in 1855. Dubbed the Harris Map, it is the oldest detailed map yet known of Charlotte. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bumgarner says.
CHARLOTTE, NC

