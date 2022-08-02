ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints' 1st-rounder Penning building pugilistic reputation

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
The Associated Press

Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School. He maintained deep ties to the city, enhanced through his charitable endeavors and football camps in the area.
The Associated Press

NFL suspends Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for 6 games

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Tuesday. The statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 17, following New Orleans Week 6 home game against Cincinnati. Baker, who played in college for South Alabama, was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft choice in 2021. He spent the bulk of his first NFL campaign on the Saints’ practice squad. Baker played in late-season games against Miami and Carolina, making one tackle on special teams. He did not play any offensive snaps. This season, the Saints anticipate having a much deeper receiver group with the return of Michael Thomas from injury, along with the additions of free agent Jarvis Landry and first-round draft choice Chris Olave out of Ohio State. The Saints also brought back veteran Tre’Quan Smith.
The Associated Press

Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu wasn’t ready to discuss why he missed the first week of training camp. The important thing, he said Thursday, was that he’s back with the team and feeling good about it. “I’m sure at some point I’ll be more transparent about the first six days of practice,” Mathieu said after his second practice since reporting for training camp earlier this week. “But just more important, I’m happy to be back around the guys. I’m feeling good. I’m in great spirits, really healthy. So everything that’s important is going good.”
