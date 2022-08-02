Saints' 1st-rounder Penning building pugilistic reputation

Read on www.ksl.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School. He maintained deep ties to the city, enhanced through his charitable endeavors and football camps in the area.
New Orleans Saints' Trevor Penning, Malcolm Roach kicked out of practice after altercation
New Orleans Saints rookie left tackle Trevor Penning and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were both kicked out of practice Wednesday afternoon after things escalated to the point where it got physical, according to ESPN. The spat between the two led to several other teammates getting involved. Another Saints player came...
NFL suspends Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for 6 games
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Tuesday. The statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 17, following New Orleans Week 6 home game against Cincinnati. Baker, who played in college for South Alabama, was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft choice in 2021. He spent the bulk of his first NFL campaign on the Saints’ practice squad. Baker played in late-season games against Miami and Carolina, making one tackle on special teams. He did not play any offensive snaps. This season, the Saints anticipate having a much deeper receiver group with the return of Michael Thomas from injury, along with the additions of free agent Jarvis Landry and first-round draft choice Chris Olave out of Ohio State. The Saints also brought back veteran Tre’Quan Smith.
Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu wasn’t ready to discuss why he missed the first week of training camp. The important thing, he said Thursday, was that he’s back with the team and feeling good about it. “I’m sure at some point I’ll be more transparent about the first six days of practice,” Mathieu said after his second practice since reporting for training camp earlier this week. “But just more important, I’m happy to be back around the guys. I’m feeling good. I’m in great spirits, really healthy. So everything that’s important is going good.”
