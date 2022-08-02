Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; keep Martinez, Bogaerts

Read on www.ksl.com
Padres trade for Soto, then sweep doubleheader from Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade. It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. “It was pretty low. I was kind of worried, so I’m glad it got out,” Grisham said. “It was a long day, a fruitful day.” Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He received a huge ovation when he came out of the bullpen and again on his way to the dugout after setting down the Rockies in order.
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals
Well-renowned baseball agent Scott Boras was quite busy ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline, as he watched multiple clients get shipped off to new teams. Among them, Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres, and first baseman Eric Hosmer ended up being acquired by the Boston Red Sox. The initial framework of […] The post Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luis Torrens sitting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torrens is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 134 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .202 batting average with a .471...
Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colorado Rockies claim pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers
The Colorado Rockies claimed right-hander Dinelson Lamet off waivers Friday from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers acquired Lamet in a
