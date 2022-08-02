‘Ferris Bueller’ Star Edie McClurg Allegedly Elder Abuse Victim

Read on nypressnews.com
Ferris Bueller's Day Off actress Edie McClurg alleged victim of elder abuse... as she is living under a conservatorship while battling dementia
A man has been accused of acts of elder abuse aimed at actress Edie McClurg, who is living with dementia, by reps for a conservatorship McClurg is under. Michael L. Ramos, who describes himself as a friend of the 77-year-old actress, has tried to remove the actress from her Los Angeles home, leave the state and marry her, reps for the conservatorship said, according to court docs reviewed by TMZ. A judge in the case ordered Ramos to cease any plans to wed McClurg.
Cesar Millan Settles Lawsuit Where He Was Accused Of Covering Up Death Of Queen Latifah’s Dog
Cesar Millan has reached a settlement with the young female gymnast who accused his Pitbull of viciously attacking her, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Lida Matiss has informed the court that she hashed out a deal with Milan that will bring an end to her case.
L.Q. Jones dead at 94: Charlie’s Angels and Gunsmoke actor passes away as cause of death revealed
ACTOR L.Q. Jones has died at the age of 94 with his cause of death revealed. The legendary actor starred in the films Casino, The Mask of Zorro, TV's Charlie's Angels, Gunsmoke and so much more. L.Q. died Saturday, July 9th, 2022 of natural causes at his home in the...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Officials Ask for Help in Identifying Young Man Who's Been in the Hospital for 2 Weeks
The young man was dropped off at County-USC Medical Center on July 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said while asking for the public's help in identifying him. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for help in finding the identity of a young...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
