Mac Jones says it’s ‘like a shot in the heart’ when Patriots offense struggles in training camp

Patriots Bill Belichick: Gillette Stadium Renovations Will Affect Game
Gillette Stadium is currently going through a multi-million dollar renovation.
Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins
Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Dolphins’ Interest in Tom Brady
The NFL’s investigation into alleged tampering revealed Miami tried to court the seven-time Super Bowl champion on more than one occasion.
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots OL tells wild story involving team meeting, car accident
There's a very short list of things worse than being late to a Bill Belichick team meeting. For Rich Ohrnberger, car accidents aren't on that list. The New England Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Ohrnberger found himself in the dreaded position of sleeping past his alarm during his rookie season and realizing he couldn't make a team meeting on time.
Bill Belichick’s Patriots are ‘inching along’ in training camp and that’s a problem
Bill Belichick’s team has a new-look offense. So far in training camp, it hasn’t looked very good in New England. With preseason game action and the regular season coming on fast, it’s time for the Patriots to pick up the learning pace.
FOX Sports
Is Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa primed for Year 3 breakout?
Tua Tagovailoa is entering his third season with the Miami Dolphins, and the verdict is still out on whether the 24-year-old is a franchise quarterback. His surrounding circumstances would seem to be much more favorable. This season will be Tagovailoa's first under new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who joins...
Mac Jones hints at Bill Belichick's role in Patriots' offensive play-calling scheme
Though the Patriots have largely put forward Matt Patricia as the offensive play-caller so far in training camp, it’s possible Bill Belichick will still be more involved in the offense than he’s been in a while.
Summer Blockbusters: Which Patriots Trade Makes Training Camp List?
The Patriots sent a perennial Pro Bowl player to Tampa Bay in 2014.
NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Chris Godwin practices after ACL injury, Tom Brady gets excused absence
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin took a major step Friday in his return from an ACL injury. Godwin, who tore his ACL in Week 15 last season, took part in his first practice with the team. The move signals Godwin has made immense progress since his ACL tear....
Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa's deep-throwing ability
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coaches say they believe Tua Tagovailoa can complete any pass he's asked to make this coming season, despite sometime criticism of his deep throws. And they liken his new pass catchers to a fleet of yachts. Superlatives have been flying, almost...
