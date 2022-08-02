WWE's Becky Lynch reveals shoulder injury after SummerSlam loss

The fallout from SummerSlam will play out on tonight’s “WWE SmackDown” episode. Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after his victory over Brock Lesnar in the main event at SummerSlam this past Saturday night. It was a wild Last Man Standing match that saw Lesnar at one point use a tractor to lift part of the ring, causing it to tip and sending Reigns tumbling out to the arena floor. Despite the heavy machinery used by Lesnar, Reigns found a way to prevail, thanks to some outside assistance from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman, who was driven through the announce table with an F5 delivered by Lesnar.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO