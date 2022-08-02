Read on pureoldies1035.com
Related
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
gonomad.com
Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well in South Dakota
The Joys of South Dakota’s Drive-in Movie Theaters. A light breeze stirred the air around in the sky, helping me cool down as the sun went down. Excitement was gushing out of me as I waited patiently for it to become dark enough for the movie to begin at the drive-in movie theater.
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Brown County searching for temporary homes for detained juveniles
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County State’s Attorney’s office is asking residents to open up their homes to youth in the court system. The Court Resource Home program is a pilot program taking place in Brown, Codington and Davison County that asks residents to provide a temporary home to low-risk juvenile offenders.
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
pureoldies1035.com
“MASON” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Mason was picked up as a stray and is ready for a new family. He is a neutered male Long haired cat who likes attention. Mason is very sweet and loves to play. He really loves people and is very active. To set up a time to meet Mason, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
pureoldies1035.com
“WINNY” THE KITTEN”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Winny was found in a window well and is now ready for a new home. She is around 8 weeks old and is a sweet female. Winny loves attention and is very playful. To set up a time to meet Winny, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
pureoldies1035.com
“TOMMY TWO TONE THE CAT”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Tommy Two Tone came in as a stray and is ready for a new home. He is an adult neutered male cat who likes everyone he meets. Tommy is very playful and good with other cats. To set up a time to meet Tommy Two Tone, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
pureoldies1035.com
“LILLY” THE KITTEN! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Lilly came to us when she was 6 days old with her mom. She is 8 weeks old and is a female. Lilly is very playful and loves to chase a laser lite. She likes crinkle balls and jingle balls. To set up a time to meet Lilly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
pureoldies1035.com
“BELLA THE DOG”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
My family moved and can’t keep me. I’m a Shiba Inu/American Eskimo mix breed who is full grown. My name is Bella and I hate to be left alone! I am housebroken and great with my family. I can be very protective and jealous of other animals so to be in a one pet family would be best. I am very active and will need lots of exercise. To set up a time to meet Bella, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
pureoldies1035.com
Mt. Vernon Mustangs 10, Redfield DQ 0
MITCHELL — The Mount Vernon Mustangs became the first of our Mitchell Radio Group listening area teams to advance into the second round of the SDABA 2022 Class B state tournament with a 10-0 win over Redfield DQ in seven innings on Thursday. Bradley Dean earned the win on...
pureoldies1035.com
One dead and five injured in two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
South Dakota authorities investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Turner County say one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday evening.
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old killed in Turner County crash
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Chancellor Monday night. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling eastbound on 276th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with 461st Avenue. The pickup collided in the intersection with a Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling northbound on 461st Avenue.
Comments / 0