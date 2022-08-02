Read on www.universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
MBTA bus catches fire, two workers transported to hospital
BOSTON — The issues facing the MBTA keep rolling in, as an MBTA bus caught fire, Thursday afternoon. Two workers were taken to the hospital as a result. The incident took place in Jamaica Plain, shortly after 3 p.m. according to T officials. “I said oh my goodness that...
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
universalhub.com
New Hampshire man gets to fly his 'Christian' flag over City Hall Plaza tomorrow as City Council begins work to ensure he can never do so again
Hal Shurtleff, the former John Birch organizer who used to live in West Roxbury, is scheduled to arrive at City Hall Plaza with a "Christian" flag the city agreed to let him fly over City Hall Plaza for a couple of hours started at 11 a.m. A week later, the...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Councilor President Flynn & Councilor Flaherty Urge District 2 Neighbors to Apply for CPA Funds by August 31, 2022
BOSTON, MA – The application for the 2023 funding round of the Community Preservation Act (CPA) grants is now open, with nearly $39 million available for CPA projects. Council President Ed Flynn and Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty are urging District 2 residents again to consider applying for CPA funding for relevant projects in the categories of affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space for recreation. Interested applicants would need to contact the Community Preservation team regarding their eligibility, then submit the CPA’s rolling eligibility form by Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Boston City Hall flies Christian flag Wednesday, but Satanic Temple’s flag request still not approved
A Christian flag was raised at Boston City Hall Plaza on Wednesday after a U.S. Supreme Court case ruled Boston violated free speech rights when it refused to fly the group’s flag. Another flag request, however, is still waiting for approval. In May, the Satanic Temple applied to have...
universalhub.com
Developer proposes five-story residential building on Roslindale/West Roxbury line where charter school was once planned
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership on Belgrade Avenue told the BPDA this week it now plans to build a far larger five-story residential building on the site. Nearby residents, who formed a neighborhood association to fight off the...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WCVB
Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
White nationalism in Boston: Mayor Michelle Wu to meet with Black faith leaders to discuss hate groups in city
Black clergy leaders are meeting with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI on Thursday to discuss recent demonstrations by white nationalist groups in the city. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Twelfth Baptist Church in the Roxbury neighborhood. “We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants,...
baystatebanner.com
Local officials celebrate National Night Out
The Boston Police Department put on community events across the city Monday and Tuesday in celebration of “National Night Out,” a campaign by the nonprofit National Association of Town Watch to foster positive relationships between the community and law enforcement. Officers were joined by Mayor Michelle Wu and...
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
universalhub.com
Northern Ireland sports star who'd hoped to make his name here now faces charges he stomped a man outside a South Boston bar
A Gaelic football star from Northern Ireland who moved to South Boston earlier this year was arraigned today on charges he punched and then kicked a man outside the Lincoln Tavern so hard the man could lose a kidney. Ciaran McFaul, 28, had bail set at $5,000 on charges of...
Black Man Arrested By Boston Cop Who Was Searching For White Suspect, Lawsuit Filed
A federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses a Boston police officer of pinning a 20-year-old Black man to the ground and placing a knee into his neck during the officer’s pursuit of a white suspect. Donovan Johnson was on his way home from work in February 2021 when...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
bpdnews.com
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities to be Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
All flags on Boston Police facilities will be lowered to half-staff immediately and will continue until Midnight, August 4, 2022, as a sign of respect for the memory of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who died tragically in a motor vehicle accident. The Department sends our prayers to the family,...
