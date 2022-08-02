Where efforts stand on Capitol Hill to codify abortion protections

Read on www.wkar.org
Related
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump wins primary, CNN projects
Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse and Democrat Doug White will advance to the general election out of the top-two primary in Washington's 4th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Comments / 0