ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Where efforts stand on Capitol Hill to codify abortion protections

wkar.org
 3 days ago
Read on www.wkar.org

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy