Read on www.disneydining.com
Related
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
disneydining.com
Major storms and flooding force Guests to evacuate indoor attractions at Disney World
While several states in the country have been dealing with drought and near-drought conditions, Florida has had to grapple with severe thunderstorms producing heavy, sometimes flooding rains and massive lightning strikes. And Disney World has been hit hard by some of the summer storms. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms made their...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag, Preview Merchandise for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and More: Daily Recap (7/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, July 11, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
disneydining.com
Universal Has A Disney Problem
In the battle of the theme parks, there is only one hard and fast rule: stay relevant. This is often an uphill battle for Disney and Universal. Both resorts battle to dominate the industry and have the highest attendance. The race is neck and neck, but each resort faces its own challenges when it comes to staying relevant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Disney Reverses Decision, Popular Attractions to Remain on Disney Genie+ Indefinitely
Summer is the most popular time for Guests to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. Families brave the heat and the long lines in order to get their very own piece of the magic. While the crowds may be big, one thing can help make their days easier, Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was introduced last October, replacing the free FastPass system. For $15 per person, per day, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and select rides they wish to get front of the line access to. This includes popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Spaceship Earth, and Tower of Terror.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
lonelyplanet.com
No screaming on rollercoasters under new rules for Japanese theme parks
Visitors wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at the Tochinoki Family Land amusement park in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan © Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images. Of all the new regulations and protocols being implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the world opens up again, one particular guideline issued by Japanese amusement park operators may prove somewhat tricky to implement.
WDW News Today
Imagineering Files Permits for Theming Installation at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Walt Disney Imagineering filed two new permits for the Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a new restaurant coming soon to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One permit is for “themed facades,” which could refer to the facade visible in the above concept art. Another permit is for...
disneytips.com
Extremely Rare Disney Character Spotted at EPCOT
Disney Guests love interacting with characters at Walt Disney World Resort! With many of Disney’s shows and meet-and-greets returning to the Parks after their closure during the pandemic, fans have been lining up for a chance to chat with their favorite Disney pals. Recently, Merida returned to Fairytale Garden...
WDW News Today
Fresh Paint Appears on “Hills” Above Mickey’s Toontown During Reimagining at Disneyland
While Mickey’s Toontown is currently being reimagined at Disneyland, today we noticed the first coat of paint on the walls that surround the land. As you approach the entrance to the land, if you look over the bridge that carries the Disneyland Railroad you can see the walls that hide the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway show building behind Toontown are now being painted to appear like hills.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/28/22 (Mickey Premium Bar Loungefly Ears, Star Wars Apparel and Merchandise, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bright suns, Travelers! We’re making our way around Disney’s Hollywood Studios today for some new ears and Star Wars merchandise. We walked into The Darkroom at the park, where we saw a fully stocked area...
disneydining.com
New 50th anniversary OtterBox cases, an amazing 40% off promo, and a special surprise at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
But these cases aren’t just limited to Disney World themes! OtterBox didn’t forget about Disneyland Resort!. And for a limited time, when you purchase a Disney-themed OtterBox case throughout the parks at Disney World and Disneyland, you’ll receive 40% off your purchase, thanks to a special promotion from OtterBox!
Comments / 0