WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag, Preview Merchandise for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and More: Daily Recap (7/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Fox News

Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'

Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
disneydining.com

Universal Has A Disney Problem

In the battle of the theme parks, there is only one hard and fast rule: stay relevant. This is often an uphill battle for Disney and Universal. Both resorts battle to dominate the industry and have the highest attendance. The race is neck and neck, but each resort faces its own challenges when it comes to staying relevant.
disneydining.com

Disney Reverses Decision, Popular Attractions to Remain on Disney Genie+ Indefinitely

Summer is the most popular time for Guests to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. Families brave the heat and the long lines in order to get their very own piece of the magic. While the crowds may be big, one thing can help make their days easier, Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was introduced last October, replacing the free FastPass system. For $15 per person, per day, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and select rides they wish to get front of the line access to. This includes popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Spaceship Earth, and Tower of Terror.
lonelyplanet.com

No screaming on rollercoasters under new rules for Japanese theme parks

Visitors wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at the Tochinoki Family Land amusement park in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan © Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images. Of all the new regulations and protocols being implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the world opens up again, one particular guideline issued by Japanese amusement park operators may prove somewhat tricky to implement.
disneytips.com

Extremely Rare Disney Character Spotted at EPCOT

Disney Guests love interacting with characters at Walt Disney World Resort! With many of Disney’s shows and meet-and-greets returning to the Parks after their closure during the pandemic, fans have been lining up for a chance to chat with their favorite Disney pals. Recently, Merida returned to Fairytale Garden...
WDW News Today

Fresh Paint Appears on “Hills” Above Mickey’s Toontown During Reimagining at Disneyland

While Mickey’s Toontown is currently being reimagined at Disneyland, today we noticed the first coat of paint on the walls that surround the land. As you approach the entrance to the land, if you look over the bridge that carries the Disneyland Railroad you can see the walls that hide the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway show building behind Toontown are now being painted to appear like hills.
