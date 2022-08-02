Washington Expands Telehealth to Bolster COVID-19 Response

Read on www.govtech.com
Related
Government Technology
Pennsylvania App to Connect Homeless Students with Services
(TNS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) this week announced the creation of Finding Your Way in PA — a Pennsylvania-based mobile and desktop app developed by the Center for Schools and Communities to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with local services and resources. "It...
Government Technology
NC A&T Gets $23.7M to Create Clean Energy Workforce Program
(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will receive a $23.7 million federal grant to create a clean energy workforce program. “We are on the cutting edge of the clean energy economy,” Cooper said at A&T’s campus. “... Developing this talented,...
Government Technology
California Redefines State Technology Procurement
In a post published Wednesday on the California Department of Technology’s Tech Blog, CDT outlines various procurement approaches and offers guidance in choosing the right approach. California has come a long way since the days when the state would establish detailed requirements, define a narrow solution and provide a...
Government Technology
State Budget Details IT, Innovation Work
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. One of the state’s chief supporters of information technology will continue work on a slate of major initiatives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Departments Recruiting to Fill Data-Related Leadership Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two departments in state government are recruiting for key leadership roles calling for expertise. The California Health and...
Government Technology
Wisconsin DSPS Launches a Licensing Platform to Support the State
"Forward!" It is Wisconsin's motto and what drives the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). "Our mission definitely reflects Wisconsin's motto," affirmed Dan Hereth, DSPS assistant deputy secretary, "which is to protect the public and support the professions and industries that we regulate so that they can continue to move forward."
Government Technology
Donate Money, Not Stuff, to Disaster Victims in Kentucky
For some reason it sticks in my mind about how in the aftermath of the October 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, all manner of donated goods were sent to San Francisco, including winter coats and a wedding dress. I also remember the good people of eastern Washington sending a semitruck full of potatoes off to another disaster in the United States. My best guess on that shipment is that they might have made it to a food bank, or they could have ended up in a landfill.
Government Technology
Environmental Agency Seeks Help With Assessment
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A key state environmental watchdog is seeking assistance from vendors in an area that should be a familiar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
State Departments Recruiting for CIO, Division Chief
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two state agencies are recruiting to fill high-level executive vacancies — one for a chief information officer/chief deputy...
Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: Corrections CIO on Initiatives, Transformation Plan
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
EDD Tech Chief Outlines New Initiatives, Vendor Opportunities
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The technology leader for the California Employment Development Department offered an upbeat assessment recently of her priorities, her...
Government Technology
CEO Joe Panora on Data Informed Decision Making: A Davood for Thought Podcast Episode Brought to You by Launch Consulting
How is data forming the next generation of public service?. In this episode of Davood for Thought, veteran State official Joe Panora shares his success in leveraging technology to modernize the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and discusses how to make data-informed decisions that pave the way for the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Government Technology
Old Teachers, New Tricks: Alabama Educators on Going Digital
(TNS) — Veteran teachers say the pandemic forced them to embrace technology, and they'll use it for communicating with parents, notifying students of assignments and creating visual aids as they return to the classroom this month. Stephanie Roden, who is entering her 14th year in education as a gifted...
Government Technology
States Post Yellow Alerts to Try to Nab Hit-and-Run Drivers
Debbie Geneau was on her way to the bank in Bakersfield, California, one afternoon in July 2020, when three cars headed in the opposite direction crashed. One hit the divider and went airborne, landing on top of Geneau’s Dodge Charger, killing the 65-year-old office manager. The driver responsible for...
Government Technology
San Diego Electric School Buses to Gird Grid During Peak Times
School buses in Southern California are being used for more than just transporting students. On hot summer days when electricity is in high demand, eight electric school buses are feeding power back into the grid. The project is a pilot effort on behalf of San Diego Gas & Electric and...
Government Technology
Connecticut Police Department Praises New Body Cameras
(TNS) — The Willimantic Police Department's body cameras have assisted police with several investigations in the past month. " The cameras have already been used to assist with investigations in which members of the public have changed their stories at a later time," Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller wrote in an e- mail on Monday. Police began using the body cameras on July 1.
Government Technology
Scores of Bridges Damaged in Record Kentucky Flooding
(TNS) - For the last few days, Jennifer Myers and William Duff have used her father’s pickup truck to get to their jobs at a nursing home, but he needs it back soon to get to his own job, and they’re not sure what they’ll do after that.
Government Technology
Rebuilding After Devastating California Wildfires
(TNS) - California wildfires have been known to ravage through cities, burning thousands of acres and destroying properties and homes, and taking lives. Sometimes, forcing residents to rebuild their community from ashes. See how recent fires that have devastated these California cities:. Greenville and the Dixie Fire. The Dixie Fire...
Comments / 0