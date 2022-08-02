ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Move to stop emergency delegation meeting came too late

By MICHAEL MORTENSEN, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago
laconiadailysun.com

Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end

Sara Castonguay, a new mom in Manchester, is usually overwhelmed at the thought of updating her Medicaid enrollment paperwork. She finds the state’s online registration portal hard to navigate. And when she’s tried calling for help, she sometimes ends up stuck on hold — often, she doesn’t have time to wait around for an answer.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

The Auger family presented with the NH State Grange Century Farm Award

SANBORNTON — Norman Brandt, co-chair of the NH State Grange Agriculture Committee presented the NH State Grange Century Farm award to Jean Auger and family at the Hale Road farm in Sanbornton on July 8. The award is given to any farm that has been in continual use for 100 years or more. The rest is the same as the 50-year farm. Norman stated “Since God placed man on earth, agriculture has existed. There is no occupation that precedes it, no order or association that can rank with the tillers of soil. Before literature and government agriculture was the calling of men and all has grown from it.” The Auger and Barbour family have demonstrated this.” Representatives from Harmony Grange #99 Ginny Blackmer, Scott Burns, Vicki, and Chuck Hussman, who nominated the farm for this recognition, were present along with Joshua Marshall from the NH State Agriculture Department.
SANBORNTON, NH
WMUR.com

Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places

CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
MILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Fire chief tapped as next city manager

LACONIA — Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, who has served with the city’s fire department for 25 years, will be the next city manager. Beattie is scheduled to be officially appointed the city's chief executive next Monday, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and the City Council wrote in a statement Wednesday.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lawyer to county commission: Offer olive branch to settle legal bill

LACONIA — A local attorney is urging the Belknap County Commission to offer to settle the dispute involving payment of $30,000 in legal fees on the County Delegation's behalf so as to avoid the likelihood of mounting legal bills. David Osman suggested to commissioners at their Monday meeting that...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
BOW, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions

GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
thecentersquare.com

Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
visitingnewengland.com

A Perfect Day in York, Maine

Happiness in York, Maine is... enjoying a lobster roll, New England clam chowder and wild Maine Blueberry pie with vanilla ice cream at Fox's Lobster Pound and then stepping outside to take in the awe-inspiring beauty of Nubble Lighthouse!. Oh, and one more thing: Ending this memorable day trip with...
YORK, ME
Seacoast Current

North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH

