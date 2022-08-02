Read on newschannel9.com
chattanoogapulse.com
Humane Educational Society Announces The Arrival Of Rescued Beagles
The Humane Educational Society has announced the arrival of some of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA. HES is elated to be a part of the rescue effort. The HES rescue team sprung into action at the receipt of the call. The team drove...
WTVC
The Annual Book Sale returns at the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Paul and Michael Watson talk about the Annual Book Sale and Maker Fair returns August 5th-7th at Venue 701 and St. Mark’s Church. Stay connected with Chattanooga Public Library Foundation. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
wutc.org
Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack - At Home At The Bessie
Earlier this summer, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center here in downtown Chattanooga opened its latest exhibit. “Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack” shares the stories of this city’s African-American music makers: the contributions they made across genres and styles, the struggles they endured and the changes they shaped across the generations up to today.
WTVC
Sunday Funday this weekend at Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Everette Parker talks about his wonderful sauce, E and G Brands BBQ Sauce, and how it is Sunday Funday this weekend at Chattanooga Market!
WTVC
Gallery: Chattanooga woman celebrates her 100th birthday in style
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Her big day is Saturday, but her friends decided to start the centenary celebration for Chattanooga resident Charlotte Burgner on Friday:. Burgner has lived through 18 U.S presidents and lived through a Great Depression and World War II. In the 1950s, she lived with her military...
eastridgenewsonline.com
The First Friday of the Month is Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?” The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
WTVC
Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died in his Chattanooga hometown
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sam Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87. His daughter, Gina Griffin, said Gooden died Thursday, a month shy of his 88th birthday, in his hometown of Chattanooga, surrounded by his family.
WDEF
Wamps, Graham, Mott and Judge Webb highlight local election stories
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On a night with many political suspicions confirmed by the voters of Hamilton County, we did see one upset and one amazing close race. But the big story is the Wamp family in Hamilton County politics. Both the son and daughter of former Congressman Zach Wamp...
chattanoogacw.com
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
WTVC
AJD Plumbing offers financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — AJD Plumbing is a family and locally owned and operated plumbing business serving Walker and Catoosa, Ga. counties and Hamilton, Bradley, and Polk, Tenn. counties. They offer financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates. All their work is warrantied. Stay connected with AJD Plumbing. (423) 436-5658.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday
Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
WTVC
Covid Boosters
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Bhagy Navalkele talks about how COVID cases are climbing again, but booster rates across the country are not. Despite the additional layer of defense boosters provide against severe illness and death, many people have been slow to get the extra protection. The good news is any vaccinated person age five years or older is now eligible to get boosted. Boosters can also extend protection from the virus including from variants that may be more contagious or cause more severe illness.
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
WTVC
'Where's the money coming from?' Commissioners pass Lookout stadium plan with concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s one of the first things you see as you drive into Chattanooga and today, it’s one step closer to getting a multi-million dollar overhaul. Some concerns still remain about the plan to build a new Lookouts stadium as the Hamilton County Commission moves it forward on Wednesday.
WTVC
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Thursday, August 4th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Today is Election Day in Bradley County as well as statewide, for the state and federal primary and county general election. Polls are open today from 8AM to 8PM, at the 17 Bradley County precincts. For those who did not vote early, you will need to make sure you vote today, at your assigned polling location.
WTVCFOX
'Showed up and showed out:' Heroes use trampoline to save 2 from burning Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We learned more details Friday about the heroic acts that saved 2 lives on Thursday. A total of 7 people live in the now-damaged home, but just 2 were inside the house at the time flames broke out. One was the family's father. The...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Community Invited to “PLAY BALL!” at Catoosa County’s Renovated Poplar Springs Park Ballfields
RINGGOLD – Catoosa County Commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “PLAY BALL!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open. The nearly $2-million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new...
WTVC
Results mean runoff for Chattanooga's District 8 City Council seat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Voters in one city council district in Chattanooga aren't finished casting their ballots. The results in District 8 in Thursday's election were such that a runoff is required. Voters will choose between Marie Mott and Marvene Noel on September 15th. That's because Mott got the most...
