Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack - At Home At The Bessie

Earlier this summer, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center here in downtown Chattanooga opened its latest exhibit. “Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack” shares the stories of this city’s African-American music makers: the contributions they made across genres and styles, the struggles they endured and the changes they shaped across the generations up to today.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
WTVC

Gallery: Chattanooga woman celebrates her 100th birthday in style

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Her big day is Saturday, but her friends decided to start the centenary celebration for Chattanooga resident Charlotte Burgner on Friday:. Burgner has lived through 18 U.S presidents and lived through a Great Depression and World War II. In the 1950s, she lived with her military...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

The First Friday of the Month is Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga

The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?” The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
WDEF

From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Green Janitorial Service
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday

Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Covid Boosters

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Bhagy Navalkele talks about how COVID cases are climbing again, but booster rates across the country are not. Despite the additional layer of defense boosters provide against severe illness and death, many people have been slow to get the extra protection. The good news is any vaccinated person age five years or older is now eligible to get boosted. Boosters can also extend protection from the virus including from variants that may be more contagious or cause more severe illness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
moderncampground.com

Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River

The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Thursday, August 4th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Today is Election Day in Bradley County as well as statewide, for the state and federal primary and county general election. Polls are open today from 8AM to 8PM, at the 17 Bradley County precincts. For those who did not vote early, you will need to make sure you vote today, at your assigned polling location.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Community Invited to “PLAY BALL!” at Catoosa County’s Renovated Poplar Springs Park Ballfields

RINGGOLD – Catoosa County Commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “PLAY BALL!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open. The nearly $2-million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Results mean runoff for Chattanooga's District 8 City Council seat

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Voters in one city council district in Chattanooga aren't finished casting their ballots. The results in District 8 in Thursday's election were such that a runoff is required. Voters will choose between Marie Mott and Marvene Noel on September 15th. That's because Mott got the most...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

