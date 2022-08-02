Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism

Read on text.npr.org
This is FRESH AIR. The first new Beyonce studio album in six years is here and it's called "Renaissance." The pop star says the 16 tracks were recorded during the pandemic. Our rock critic, Ken Tucker, says while the music is dense with allusions to different eras of pop music, Beyonce's performances have a lightness and agility that gives the project an often thrilling energy. Here's Ken's review.
Within a week since its release, Netflix's new original series Uncoupled starring Neil Patrick Harris has quickly leapt into the streaming service's top 10. Darren Star, who created Sex and the City, is also behind this show — and there seem to be some similarities. NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans joins us.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
The new Netflix comedy series Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as a man whose partner leaves him after 17 years together. The show comes from Darren Star, the prolific producer behind Sex and the City, and Jeffrey Richman, who worked on Modern Family and Frasier. They bring that experience to this new story about being gay and middle-aged and suddenly single.
Moloney recorded or produced more than 70 albums of Irish music and is credited with bringing traditional Irish music to a wider audience. He died July 27. Originally broadcast in 2006 and 2009. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Mick Moloney, a...
For decades, Sprite has come in a green bottle. But this week, you'll begin to find the soda in a clear bottle. The Coca-Cola Company says that will make it easier to recycle. But environmental groups don't think the move goes far enough, as NPR's Becky Sullivan explains. BECKY SULLIVAN,...
(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The video game sensation Stray is helping real stray cats. While players wander through a cyberpunk city as a virtual orange tabby, walking on keyboards or taking a spill off a rusted pipe, they can livestream their game to raise money for a pet shelter. Developer Annapurna Interactive also gave shelters free games so they could raffle them off for cash. A kitty character in trouble is leading to better outcomes for cats in real-life peril.
