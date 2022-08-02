ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

There are a slew of significant primaries Tuesday. Here's what we're watching for

NPR

Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?

Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
CBS News

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
NPR

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
NPR

Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message

Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
NPR

Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means

Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
NPR

Steven Olikara is the aspiring dark horse in the race to unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson

In an era of extreme polarization, candidates often win by appealing to the reddest or the bluest of voters. But in Wisconsin, there's a long-shot Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate who's trying to capture what some call the exhausted majority, an elusive demographic that wants its representatives to stop tussling and get things done. As NPR's John Burnett reports, that is a tough campaign to run.
NPR

News brief: monkeypox cases, Democrats' climate and tax bill, Alex Jones trial

The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. New cases have climbed above 7,000 in the U.S. And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: And we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take...
960 The Ref

Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes...
NPR

Hungary's prime minister calls for culture war at right-wing conference in Dallas

In Dallas, a conservative political convention is bringing together Republican lawmakers, Fox News media personalities and conspiracy theorists. Today's keynote speaker was Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who said people at the CPAC convention were the victims of false portrayals by Democrats and liberals. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER...
NPR

Democrats may make some progress toward lowering high drug prices

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Behind the candidates running for Arizona governor; Development in north Phoenix; Missing AZ jaguar 'El Jefe' found alive in Mexico

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. How much will 2020 enter this 2022 race? Where will independents land? Can Lake win over Republicans and can Hobbs overcome past scandals? One developer is preparing to build nearly 600 rental homes in two developments in...
ARIZONA STATE

