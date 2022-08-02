There are a slew of significant primaries Tuesday. Here's what we're watching for

Read on text.npr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Biden used to keep Trump mentions to a minimum. Not anymore
In the early part of the Biden administration, there was an unwritten rule. Don't talk about the former president. But with midterms just around the corner, Donald Trump's name seems to be back on the tip of President Biden's tongue. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has been asking why.
What Biden's low approval ratings and high-profile wins could mean for the midterms
It's been a busy few weeks for President Biden. Despite a rebounding case of COVID, he has been able to tout the killing of al-Qaida's top leader, falling gas prices, the passage of a major domestic manufacturing bill and Congress being on the cusp of finally passing a landmark health care, tax and climate package.
Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?
Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message
Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
Sinema says she will move forward with Senate Democrats' climate, health and tax bill
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced late Thursday she will "move forward" with Democrats' massive climate, prescription drug and spending bill, after party members appeared to reach an agreement about Sinema's concerns with the legislation. Sinema's announcement all but locks in the bill for Democrats, who need all 50 Democratic votes...
Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means
Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
NPR's A Martinez talks to Amanda Michelle Gomez of member station WAMU and Abel Nuñez of the Central American Resource Center about buses of migrants sent by Texas and Arizona to Washington, D.C. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at...
Steven Olikara is the aspiring dark horse in the race to unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson
In an era of extreme polarization, candidates often win by appealing to the reddest or the bluest of voters. But in Wisconsin, there's a long-shot Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate who's trying to capture what some call the exhausted majority, an elusive demographic that wants its representatives to stop tussling and get things done. As NPR's John Burnett reports, that is a tough campaign to run.
News brief: monkeypox cases, Democrats' climate and tax bill, Alex Jones trial
The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. New cases have climbed above 7,000 in the U.S. And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: And we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take...
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes...
Hungary's prime minister calls for culture war at right-wing conference in Dallas
In Dallas, a conservative political convention is bringing together Republican lawmakers, Fox News media personalities and conspiracy theorists. Today's keynote speaker was Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who said people at the CPAC convention were the victims of false portrayals by Democrats and liberals. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER...
News brief: Blinken attends ASEAN meeting, Viktor Orbán, curtailing drug prices
Secretary of State Blinken is attending a meeting of southeast Asian nations. Hungary's leader will speak at the CPAC event in Dallas. Democrats may make gains against high prescription drug prices. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched...
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
Democrats may make some progress toward lowering high drug prices
The cost of prescription drugs have been a political issue for years. If Congress passes the Reduce Inflation Act, a provision would allow Medicare, for the first time, to negotiate drug prices. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. High prescription drug prices have been a hot political talking point for years. Democrats now...
Behind the candidates running for Arizona governor; Development in north Phoenix; Missing AZ jaguar 'El Jefe' found alive in Mexico
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. How much will 2020 enter this 2022 race? Where will independents land? Can Lake win over Republicans and can Hobbs overcome past scandals? One developer is preparing to build nearly 600 rental homes in two developments in...
Senate Dems are closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's work ahead
Audio will be available later today. Democrats are one step closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but they still have a long weekend ahead on Capitol Hill.
