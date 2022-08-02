Ravens OT Ja'Wuan James returns to practice on Tuesday after missing Monday's session

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to get more consistent play out of their offensive line group during the 2022 season as opposed to what the unit was able to do last season. Injuries and subpar play were reasons why the line didn’t live up to expectations, but the team made sure to make quality additions during the 2022 offseason.

One player that was on the team in 2021 but missed the entire year due to a torn achilles suffered while training during the offseason was offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James. He’s returned to the practice field over the course of this offseason, but missed the first padded practice of training camp on Monday with what head coach John Harbaugh described as a “nagging” issue. However, James returned to the practice field on Tuesday.

Harbaugh talked about how James has been training on the left side after being primarily a right tackle for his entire career. He could have a massive role in Week 1 if offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley isn’t able to suit up, so his return was a good sign for the team.