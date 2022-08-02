What you need to know about voting in today’s primary election (LISTEN)

Read on www.missourinet.com
Missourinet
Missouri Primary Election update 8 p.m.
Now that polls are closed, results are beginning to trickle in. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says statewide voter turnout is expected to be about 32%. “So it’s a little bit better than we saw in 18 and 20 but frankly it’s disappointing if almost 70% of the people that could be having their voices be heard declined to do so,” says Ashcroft.
Missourinet
The close calls and upsets in Missouri’s legislative primary races
There were a few races in Tuesday’s primary election that were a little too close for comfort. Other races will put a few lawmakers out of a job next year. State Sen. Bill White, of Joplin, loses his re-election bid by 1,159 votes to fellow Republican Jill Carter. She does not have a General Election opponent.
Missourinet
Missouri Commission on Autism Spectrum Disorders outlines new focus (LISTEN)
The new Missouri Commission on Autism Spectrum Disorders began meeting in January this year with a renewed focus. Alisa Nelson talks to the chairman of the commission, Dr. John Mantovani, of the Mercy Kids Autism Center in St. Louis. (LISTEN) (PART No. 1) (PART No. 2)
