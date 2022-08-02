What you need to know about voting in today’s primary election (LISTEN)

Now that polls are closed, results are beginning to trickle in. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says statewide voter turnout is expected to be about 32%. “So it’s a little bit better than we saw in 18 and 20 but frankly it’s disappointing if almost 70% of the people that could be having their voices be heard declined to do so,” says Ashcroft.

